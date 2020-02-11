Twitter aims to curb misinformation about the U.S. census with new tool





Twitter has rolled out a new tool to assist customers to find correct knowledge about this yr’s U.S. Census.

People who seek for census-related phrases will robotically see a hyperlink to the federal executive’s census web page, which accommodates knowledge about collaborating in the census, what knowledge is accumulated and the way it’s used.

It’s the newest instance of ways generation firms try to staunch the go with the flow of misinformation connected to the census, which is used to apportion seats in the U.S. House and allocate billions of bucks in federal investment.

“Ensuring the public can find information from authoritative sources is a key aspect of our commitment to serve the public conversation on Twitter,” the corporate mentioned Tuesday in a commentary saying the trade.

False claims about the census may just skew the effects in the event that they discourage participation. On Monday, a distinguished Latino group prompt the Census Bureau to do extra to stamp out rumors that it features a citizenship query.

President Donald Trump’s management had sought to come with a query soliciting for census members’ citizenship, nevertheless it used to be overruled by way of the Supreme Court. Advocates for immigrants say the query would have discouraged immigrants from collaborating and led to an undercount of minorities.

Twitter may also upload a tool making it more straightforward for other folks to record content material that accommodates erroneous or deceptive census claims.

All the primary platforms — Twitter, Facebook and Google — have introduced that they’re running immediately with the Census Bureau to scale back the quantity of census-related misinformation circulating on their platforms.

