Tulsi Gabbard Tells Sean Hannity She Supports Trump Axing Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) seemed on Trump-boosting Fox News host Sean Hannity’s display at the eve of the New Hampshire number one and defended President Donald Trump’s ouster of 2 key impeachment witnesses simply two days after his acquittal.

Last Friday, after celebrating being acquitted of abuse of energy fees, the president fired National Security Council legitimate Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and U.S Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. Vindman, in particular, was once marched out of the White House by means of safety, along side his dual brother, who was once additionally terminated from his NSC place.

Gabbard, who has transform a common Fox News visitor in contemporary months, defended the firings to Fox News’ Neil Cavuto over the weekend, telling him that whilst she disagrees with a lot of Trump’s choices “as it relates to foreign policy,” the general public wishes to understand that “there are consequences to elections.”

“The president has, within his purview, to make the decisions about who he’d like serving in his Cabinet,” she added.

Appearing on Hannity on Monday night time, the Hawaii congresswoman first referred to as for Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez to surrender over the chaotic Iowa caucuses, pronouncing “he’s had a failure of leadership” and has been not able to “uphold that faith and trust.”

After telling Gabbard that she’s “been treated horribly” by means of the Democratic Party and that he helps her outspoken grievance of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (Gabbard is suing Clinton for defamation), Hannity applauded her protection of Trump’s retaliatory firings.

“I thought that was courageous,” he mentioned. “Just acknowledging a simple truth that a president gets to hire and fire the people he wants, not people that disagree with his policy.”

Gabbard stated the “deeper issue” is that her protection of Trump isn’t according to opinion however “on the Constitution,” noting on the similar time that she’s nonetheless an lively soldier within the National Guard.

“Thank you for your service,” Hannity interjected.

“Thank you, thank you very much, but as a member of Congress, I took an oath to the Constitution as does every member of Congress,” she persevered. “And it is the Constitution that provides that our foreign policy is set by the president of the United States as well as, in some significant ways, by Congress, not by unelected bureaucrats and not by the military.”

“And the reason why our founders had the wisdom to do this, they knew if voters were unhappy with the foreign policy decisions being made, they could make that decision at the ballot box to hire or fire where they can’t do that with unelected bureaucrats or others,” the Democratic lawmaker concluded.