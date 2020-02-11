Trump Tweets ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Clip But Larry David ‘Could Give a F*ck’ About MAGA Fans

The pinned tweet sitting atop Donald Trump’s Twitter account Monday evening is a 30-second clip from the 10th season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which ran on HBO over 3 weeks in the past.

“TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” the president of the United States wrote above a bootleg video of the scene, which unearths Larry David riding his electrical BMW during the streets of Los Angeles and just about working an indignant biker off the street.

“What the fuck are you doing?” the biker asks as Larry panics. “Motherfucker! What the fuck? What are you trying to do, man?” After 4 extra F-bombs from the biker, Larry rolls down his window and says, “I’m sorry, I didn’t see you.”

The punchline comes when he places on a purple “Make America Great Again” hat and the biker provides him a smile and says, “Just be more careful next time, OK?”

But what the out-of-context clip fails to seize is the a lot better funny story of the episode. If Trump had watched the entire thing, he would understand that Larry is the use of the MAGA hat as a “great people repellent,” one thing to assist him get out of lunch with a man who annoys him or to verify no person takes the seat subsequent to him on the sushi bar.

The bit with the biker is in fact the instant the funny story will get flipped on its head. Not handiest does the hat repel the general public in David’s Hollywood circle, it additionally draws maniacs on bikes who would differently need to violently assault him.

Later within the episode, as he’s explaining the speculation to his supervisor Jeff, Larry jokes, “Look, when you’re a celebrity, you can do anything you want”—poking amusing at Trump’s notorious Access Hollywood tape by which the then-reality-show host bragged about sexually-assaulting girls.

And but there are nonetheless the ones, just like the president, who come what may suppose that Larry David the actual particular person, Larry David the Curb Your Enthusiasm persona, or each are in fact becoming a member of the MAGA crowd.

There are greater than a few hints about how David truly feels in regards to the president, going again to the Saturday Night Live episode Trump hosted again within the fall of 2015. During his monologue, David, who had already began enjoying Bernie Sanders at the exhibit at that time, interrupted him to yell, “You’re a racist!” David has additionally made a choice of feedback in beef up of Sanders, announcing of the Democratic candidate, “it will be great for the country…terrible for me.”

And simply a few weeks in the past, David addressed the MAGA hat premiere in an interview on the 92Y in New York. When interviewer Michael Kay requested the Seinfeld co-creator if he was once anxious about “alienating” Curb fanatics who came about to even be Trump supporters with the storyline, David shook his head and proclaimed, “Alienate yourselves!”

“Go, alienate, you have my blessing!” he added prior to providing up a more uncomplicated solution: “No, I could give a fuck!”

