They’re Voting in New Hampshire, but This Democrat Just Wants to Jump Off a Bridge

New Hampshire is vote casting. I bear in mind when this used to be an exhilarating day. Even if my candidate didn’t win, which he (they had been all males) most often didn’t, I beloved each the dependable rituals and the sudden little injuries. If reminiscence serves (the video doesn’t appear to be on-line), I recall Illinois Senator Paul Simon announcing all through his concession speech in 1988 that “our platform is strong”—proper sooner than the riser he used to be status on collapsed.

Well, it’s now not thrilling now. It’s miserable. I’m depressed. Almost everyone I do know, each Democrat anyway, is depressed. It’s a mess. Iowa used to be a shitshow and shouldn’t be first anyway. New Hampshire shouldn’t be moment, it’s utterly preposterous, but the celebration lacks the stones to inform those self-important, second-tier states to cross stuff it. The applicants don’t appear to be winners. The celebration appears find it irresistible could be headed towards a face-off between a billionaire and a guy who needs to ban billionaires, neither of them in point of fact Democrats.

And Donald Trump goes to be re-elected.