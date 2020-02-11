President Donald Trump instructed attendees at a marketing campaign rally Monday in New Hampshire that he believed the behind schedule ends up in the Iowa caucuses intended that all of the procedure used to be rigged to take the victory clear of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump used to be referring to the conclusion that the 2016 primaries have been arrange at the back of the scenes to be gained by way of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who went on to grow to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in opposition to Trump, a declare which has but to be factually confirmed.

With ends up in the 2020 Iowa caucus nonetheless the topic of a few debate, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been declared the winner with 26.2 % of the vote. Buttigieg won 13 state delegates whilst Sanders, who garnered 26.1 % of the vote, used to be allotted 12 state delegates.

“Does anyone know who won Iowa?” Trump requested. He then requested attendees South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul if they’d any concept who have been named the victor within the Iowa caucuses. After Paul and Graham replied within the damaging, Trump stated it used to be “unbelievable.”

“Nobody knows who won,” Trump stated. “Actually, I think they’re trying to take it away from Bernie again. I think Bernie came in second, can you believe it?”

“They’re doing it to you again, Bernie!” Trump added.

With the New Hampshire number one Tuesday, each Sanders and Buttigieg have referred to as for a partial recanvass of the Iowa caucus effects. Buttigieg has requested for a recanvass of 66 precincts and all Iowa satellite tv for pc caucuses. Sanders has asked that 25 precincts and 3 satellite tv for pc caucuses be recanvassed.

In a remark, Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver stated that whilst the overall effects won’t trade, “it is a necessary part of making sure Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus.”

“All I can say about Iowa is it was an embarrassment,” Sanders instructed CNN on Sunday. “It was a disgrace to the good people of Iowa who take their responsibilities in the caucuses very seriously. They screwed it up very badly, is what the Iowa Democratic Party did. But at the end of the day to me what is most important, and I don’t know how anybody can debate it, we ended up on the first ballot 6,000 votes ahead of anybody else.”

“After the realignment process, which is a fine process,” Sanders endured, “we ended up 2,500 votes ahead of Mayor Buttigieg. When you win an election by 6,000 or 2,500 votes from where I come from you win the primary or the caucus so we are confident that we in fact won the Iowa caucus and we thank the people of Iowa for that.”

Sanders did inform MSNBC in 2019, “Some people say that if maybe the system was not rigged against me, I would have won the nomination and defeated Donald Trump.”

Weaver instructed MSNBC Monday that this yr’s Democratic nomination procedure “is not currently rigged.”