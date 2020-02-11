‘The Second Amendment Isn’t at Risk—it is a lie’

The father of a Parkland college taking pictures sufferer who was once escorted out of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union cope with remaining week after shouting mentioned he was once triumph over by way of emotion at the president’s feedback on weapons.

Fred Guttenberg, who misplaced his 14-year-old daughter Jaime within the Florida taking pictures and has since devoted his lifestyles to campaigning for gun protection, cried out “what about my daughter” as Trump mentioned the Second Amendment was once “under siege.”

Guttenberg, who was once invited to the development by way of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was once then escorted from the chamber by way of safety. “My emotions got the best of me last week and I wish they didn’t,” Guttenberg informed Newsweek.

“I try to go through this process without having that happen, where my emotions overwhelm me. But they did last week because of the things this president was saying.”

The campaigner, who arrange a company in his daughter’s honor known as Orange Ribbons for Jaime, mentioned Trump’s phrases had been “hateful and inciting and ultimately not doing anything about why gun violence happens.”

He persevered that Trump was once “blaming people like me who want to do something about gun violence and saying, ‘we will defend the Second Amendment from people like you.'”

“Well, the Second Amendment isn’t at risk. It’s a lie,” Guttenberg mentioned.

“So I acted out. I’m very thankful for what happened the following day because gun violence was part of the conversation the day after the State of the Union and it would not have otherwise been.”

During his cope with, Trump had mentioned: “Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Guttenberg mentioned his dating with the Trump Administration has no longer modified over the incident. “I would say it was never one that has been wonderful because I call out what I see, which is no meaningful action on gun violence,” he mentioned.

He believes the Administration makes use of language that “enhances the potential risk of violence.”

“So I call them out on that. I mean, they’re not an administration that is actually trying to lower the risk of violence around this country. They use language that enhances it and I will always call that out,” he mentioned.

Guttenberg has been a vocal suggest for gun reform since his daughter was once a few of the 17 folks killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February 2018.

He has prior to now written for Newsweek in regards to the possibility of with the ability to print three-D weapons and gun protection law.

His spouse Jennifer has written about shedding her daughter to gun violence and why she believes the 2020 presidential election is crucial in a technology.

On Monday, the White House agenda indexed an match: “The President greets Parkland families.” It stunned Guttenberg and he wrote on Twitter to focus on that his circle of relatives had no longer been invited.

It transpired that the closed-doors afternoon match was once with a explicit crew known as Stand With Parkland, based by way of probably the most households, to talk about the roll-out of a explicit college protection initiative it was once concerned with.

For the ones questioning, White House agenda nowadays says:

3:30PM THE PRESIDENT greets Parkland Families

Oval Office

Closed Press

I suppose it isn’t all the households as I simplest discovered of this nowadays via a reporter. My circle of relatives and I had been NOT invited.

— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 10, 2020

I need to cope with this as probably the most feedback are making me uncomfortable. I like the households they usually do have a very natural goal and reason why for being there nowadays. My factor is with the best way that the White House put out this public agenda. https://t.co/rBhgM660ma

— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 10, 2020

Guttenberg, who isn’t a part of the gang, mentioned he discovered the White House agenda deceptive as it implied the development was once a common assembly with Parkland households forward of the taking pictures’s two-year anniversary on February 14.

“Now that I know what it was, I’m OK not having been there. When the public schedule went out, it didn’t say a meeting with members of Stand With Parkland to discuss school safety. It said meeting with Parkland families,” Guttenberg mentioned.

“I started getting phone calls and I sent out the tweet based on the information I had. I support Stand With Parkland, they’ve done really great things.”

Guttenberg mentioned he had no thought in regards to the assembly and didn’t wish to know of its going down, however the White House agenda “made it look like they were meeting with the Parkland families considering the two-year mark.”

“It was trying, in my eyes, to take advantage of an emotional moment. So I put out a tweet only knowing the public schedule, not knowing what the meeting was or who it was with,” Guttenberg informed Newsweek.

“I support the families who were there yesterday, but I’m very disappointed in the White House.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham informed Newsweek that visitors at the development had been selected by way of Stand with Parkland and was once to talk about the School Safety Clearinghouse.

“Stand with Parkland determined the invitations. They chose to invite families that have worked tirelessly with the Administration to develop the clearinghouse,” Grisham mentioned.

The crew has been contacted for remark.

Fred Guttenberg is got rid of by way of safety after yelling as President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union cope with at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2020

Brendan Smialowski/AFP by way of Getty Images