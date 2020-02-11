Team Bernie Blasts Chuck Todd for Segment Likening Supporters to ‘Brown Shirts’

Staffers from impartial Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential marketing campaign have been apoplectic on Monday night time after MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd cited a conservative creator to liken Sanders’ supporters to “brown shirts.”

Discussing the most recent tendencies within the Democratic race an afternoon forward of the New Hampshire number one, the dialog became in opposition to Sanders’ passionate base and the way they’d react to any doable ‘Stop Bernie’ motion from the Democratic established order if former Vice President Joe Biden’s marketing campaign collapses.

After fellow MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell stated there could be “hell to pay with the Bernie people,” Todd became to a column written by way of The Bulwark’s Jonathan Last that argued that Sanders’ on-line military was once equivalent to President Donald Trump’s and each used on-line assaults and trolling to pump up their applicants.

“I wanna bring up something Jonathan Last put in the Bulwark today,” Todd famous, turning to Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus. “It is about how—Ruth, we have all been on the receiving end of the Bernie online brigade—and here’s what he says.”

“He says, ‘no other candidate has anything like this digital brownshirt brigade. I mean, except for Donald Trump. The question no one is asking is this, what if you can’t win the presidency without an online mob? What if we live in a world where having a bullying agro social online army running around popping anyone who sticks their head up is either an important ingredient for, or a critical marker of, success?’”

Mitchell, in the meantime, uttered “wow” as Todd added: “I know everybody’s freaking out about this but you saw the MAGA rally that’s preparing around here. There are people coming from three or four states. That’s real and this is like Bernie.”

Later within the phase, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson—a widespread critic of Sanders—stated everybody on the desk had “been victimized” by way of the Vermont senator’s “online army,” including that if “you say one word” they “sort of attack like a pack of dogs.”

After video of Todd’s feedback started to make the rounds on social media, Sanders’ senior adviser and speechwriter David Sirota blasted the Meet the Press host, announcing MSNBC appeared “very frightened” that electorate “may actually get to participate in deciding who wins the presidency.”

He additionally retweeted some other person who stated the NBC News host wanted to “apologize immediately” for evaluating Sanders’ supporters to brown shirts as “Bernie Sanders’ family members were murdered in the Holocaust.”

Sanders marketing campaign nationwide press secretary Briahna Joy Gray additionally didn’t pull her punches on-line.

“‘Digital brown shirt brigade.’ That’s how our Jewish candidate’s supporters are being described on the MSM,” she tweeted. “The contempt shown for ordinary people is really something.”

We reached out to Bernie Sanders’ marketing campaign for an legit reaction to Todd’s remarks however didn’t pay attention again in time for e-newsletter. We additionally emailed MSNBC for remark at the anchor’s phase and the backlash it gained but additionally didn’t obtain a reaction prior to e-newsletter.