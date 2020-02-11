Shayna Baszler Attacks Becky Lynch on WWE Monday Night RAW

Former NXT Women’s Champion, Shayna Baszler arrived on WWE’s Monday Night RAW to assault Becky Lynch in what turned into a bloody come across.

Lynch effectively defended the RAW Women’s Championship in opposition to Asuka in a protracted, aggressive fit on the February 10 episode of the WWE’s flagship display. However, Baszler temporarily bumped into the hoop and attacked Becky Lynch from in the back of in entrance of a booing Ontario, Canada crowd.

In a abnormal transfer, Baszler took out her signature mouthguard and uncovered the again of Lynch’s neck sooner than biting down on it and drawing blood.

You can watch the top of the fit beatdown beneath.

WWE

This is not the primary time Shayna Baszler has gave the impression on Monday Night RAW. In the construct to Survivor Series in November 2019, Baszler gave the impression in a behind the scenes interview to confront Becky Lynch.

Baszler, who was once NXT Women’s Champion on the time, would have a triple risk fit between her, Lynch and Bayley—the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Baszler gained the fit through tapping out Bayley, however Lynch would get the remaining chuckle through attacking Shayna after the bell.

Shayna entered the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match on the coveted 30 place to earn a assured championship alternative at this yr’s WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair would do away with the “Submission Magician” win the fit for herself.

With Charlotte no longer prepared to announce which championship she is going to vie for at WrestleMania—even though Rhea Ripley, the brand new NXT Women’s Champion has challenged “The Queen”—that leaves Baszler open to creating her personal alternative.

Following the bloody assault, Lynch was once walked to the again the place she was once requested to visit the clinic. After denying lend a hand for a while, Lynch is walked to the car parking zone to enter the again of the ambulance, however closed it sooner than tossing the driving force out. Becky Lynch then were given within the ambulance and drove off herself.

Monday Night RAW’s observation stored an eye fixed on Lynch’s standing all over the evening, however had not anything to record.

Whether this look indicates the remaining we have noticed of Baszler on NXT is unclear, however whether it is, the Four Horsewomen of MMA member leaves an excellent legacy on the black and gold logo.

Not most effective is Baszler the primary and most effective two-time NXT Women’s Champion, she has the longest mixed reign within the promotion’s historical past. Baszler has a mixed 549 days as champion, beating Asuka’s spectacular 522-day reign.

What do you call to mind Shayna’s assault on Becky Lynch? Do you suppose that shall be a fit for WrestleMania 36? Let us know your ideas within the feedback phase.