Seth Meyers Disgusted by Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Insane Screed’ Against Mitt Romney

It seems President Donald Trump isn’t moderately able to forgive the only Republican senator who dared to vote towards him in closing week’s impeachment trial.

“Over the weekend, Trump tweeted out an insane screed from one of his favorite Fox News hosts, Jeanine Pirro, who went after Romney on her show,” Seth Meyers stated on Monday night time sooner than taking part in a longer clip of Pirro’s screaming rant concerning the Utah Republican that ended with, “You really are stupid!”

“He’s stupid?!” the Late Night host requested. “You sound like you got cut from the first episode of Real Housewives of Long Island for flipping over a table at your son’s communion.”

Later, Meyers returned to the topic after sharing a clip of Rudy Giuliani telling Fox News host Jesse Watters that he has “three witnesses” to Obama management corruption sooner than reckoning on his arms, “One, two, three.”

“Only on Fox News do you have to say ‘three’ and then count to three on your fingers,” Meyers joked. “I’m surprised that’s not how Jeanine Pirro ended her monologue: ‘I have three reasons why Mitt Romney is stupid! One, two, three!’”

The host ended the section by pronouncing, “Donald Trump is incapable of imagining anyone doing anything out of any motivation other than self-interest. Like all authoritarians, he demands loyalty and retaliates against anyone who refuses to genuflect to him. He’s subverting our democracy and the rule of law to her personal, political and financial will.”

“If you’re a Republican who can’t see that,” Meyers stated—reducing to Pirro—“You really are stupid!”

