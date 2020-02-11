Remembering Legendary Drinks Writer Gary Gaz Regan

Last fall, we misplaced award-winning beverages creator Gary Regan. He wrote a large number of pioneering books, together with The Joy of Mixology, The Bartender’s Bible and The Negroni, along with writing a column for Half Full and a number of other different publications. Gary additionally traveled the globe teaching, inspiring and entertaining an entire era of bartenders, and that’s to not point out finger stirring hundreds of Negronis!

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum rejoice Gary’s lifestyles and paintings and percentage a few of their favourite tales about him. They are joined by way of mythical bartenders Dale DeGroff and Julie Reiner who have been a few of Gary’s closest pals.

So make your self a Negroni and concentrate to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Download and concentrate on Apple iTunes

Life Behind Bars options Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they speak about the best bartenders and biggest cocktails of all time. It gained the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the arena’s easiest beverages podcast.

Edited by way of Alex Skjong