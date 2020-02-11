Rebecca Black Receives Outpouring of Support After Touching Post About Bullying 9 Years After ‘Friday’ Was Released

YouTube sensation Rebecca Black, the singer whose music “Friday” went viral after being dubbed “the worst song ever” by means of tune critics, has won messages of make stronger from lovers just about 10 years for the reason that video used to be launched on YouTube in February 2011.

The then 13-year-old singer from California confronted a barrage of vitriol and bullying from listeners after the music used to be uploaded on YouTube. It won just about 1.2 million “dislikes” by means of March 2011 and round 3.2 million “dislikes” from listeners by means of June that 12 months.

The music used to be criticized by means of more than a few media shops together with Yahoo! Music, which reportedly puzzled whether or not the “mind-meltingly horrific song” used to be “the worst song ever?” becoming a member of a number of different publications who berated the song and video.

“Black’s video for ‘Friday’ is one of those rare occurrences where even the most seasoned critics of Internet culture don’t know where to begin. From the singing straight out of Auto-Tuned hell to lyrics such as ‘Tomorrow is Saturday / And Sunday comes afterwards / I don’t want this weekend to end’ and a hilariously bad rap about passing school buses, ‘Friday’ is something that simply must be seen and heard to be fully appreciated,” described Billboard mag.

The bullying Black skilled reportedly integrated dying threats and being informed: “I hope you cut yourself and I hope you get a eating disorder so you’ll look pretty,” she recounted to ABC News on the time. The overwhelming harassment compelled the singer to drop out of college that 12 months and be home-schooled by means of her mom.

Black, who’s now 22 years previous, mirrored on her struggles all the way through that duration in a submit on her legit Twitter account shared at the ninth anniversary of the music’s debut.

“9 years ago today [February 10] a music video for a song called “friday” was uploaded to the internet. above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” she wrote.

Her message mirrored on her “15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk about the depression she faced” and “17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends” and “19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!”

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite,” she wrote.

Her heartfelt message used to be embraced by means of lovers who defended the music in addition to Black, condemning cyberbullying tradition and the time period “Rebecca Black” has been trending on Twitter since.

“Rebecca Black got crucified at 13 by a bunch of adults for making a fun music video with her friends…that would never be allowed with our generation periodT,” wrote @jupitergorl.

“On god y’all better stop being mean to Rebecca Black. Friday was a banger!,” wrote @ChrisO2_.

“Rebecca Black. Woah,” wrote @HisNameIsD.

“Why were we all so mean to Rebecca Black like damn,” wrote @whitechr1sti.

“Rebecca Black’s music legit snaps now we love to see it,” wrote @_tnguyen87.

Some customers recalled that, in spite of the entire rejection from many listeners, pop megastar Lady Gaga as soon as got here to Black’s protection.

“I think it’s fantastic,” the pop megastar mentioned all the way through an interview at Google’s headquarters in March 2011, on Black’s repute on YouTube, Billboard reported. “I say Rebecca Black is a genius and anyone that’s telling her she’s cheesy is full of s***.”

“The fact that Lady Gaga was the only superstar that came to Rebecca Black’s defense is forever iconic,” wrote @Squidwrd_Stan.

“Lady gaga rebecca black is a genius,” wrote @tonyahard1ng.

X Factor pass judgement on Simon Cowell used to be additionally reported to have dubbed Black’s music as “genius.”

“Love it!” Cowell informed Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve never seen anything cause so much controversy. I think it’s genius. The fact that everyone’s getting upset about it is hysterical.”

“Friday” used to be up to now got rid of from YouTube however used to be re-uploaded in September 2011 and has since won just about 140 million perspectives, with round 1.1 million Likes and three.6 million dislikes. Back in March 2011 it usurped Justin Bieber’s video for the music “Baby” as essentially the most disliked video on YouTube with just about 1.17 million dislikes.

In 2011, Black used to be additionally awarded the Choice Web Star award on the Teen Choice Awards.

Black’s YouTube channel lately has 1.46 million subscribers.

Rebecca Black attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images