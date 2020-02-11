‘Post Office false theft claim left me bankrupt’

Image copyright

A postmaster from Bridlington says the Post Office spent £320,00zero suing him over £25,00zero he was once falsely accused of stealing.

Lee Castleton was once made bankrupt after he misplaced a two yr criminal combat with the Post Office.

A contemporary ruling discovered issues of the Post Office’s accountancy tool may as an alternative be in charge for the losses.

The Post Office has apologised and accepts its “past shortcomings”.

For twenty years, the Post Office pursued loads of its employees over accounting discrepancies with its Horizon IT machine, accusing other people of theft, fraud or false accounting. Many have been fired, made bankrupt and even despatched to jail.

Mr Castleton described how he and his circle of relatives have been abused, together with an incident the place his daughter was once spat at, as a result of “local people presumed I was a thief”.

The former stockbroker, who purchased a seafront Post Office department in 2003, mentioned he started to note hundreds of kilos in losses from his accounts inside of months of taking on the trade.

Despite calling the Post Office’s helpline just about each day for 3 months, he mentioned: “We just couldn’t understand where the losses were coming from.”

Following an audit, Mr Castleton’s department was once discovered to have a £25,00zero shortfall. He was once due to this fact suspended.

The Post Office spent the following two years pursuing him for the lacking cash throughout the civil courts.

“The Post Office decided to make an example of me,” mentioned Mr Castleton.

He was once pressured to shield himself in London’s High Court as a result of he had no cash and, when he misplaced the case, he was once made bankrupt.

Mr Castleton is now certainly one of greater than 550 former postmasters who gets a percentage of a £58m agreement from the Post Office.

The settlement was once reached in December remaining yr, when the High Court dominated that technical issues of the Post Office’s Horizon IT machine may as an alternative be in charge for losses – one thing Mr Castleton and the opposite claimants had at all times believed was once the case.

‘No area for honesty’

Internally, some Post Office team of workers had additionally grown curious about what was once taking place.

Speaking out for the first actual time, one former supervisor instructed the BBC’s File on Four the Post Office had “zero interest” when he puzzled why expanding numbers of postmasters have been being blamed for losses totalling thousands and thousands of kilos.

The former team of workers member, who needs to nameless, mentioned he voiced his issues after studying inner paperwork. “I didn’t like what I was finding but was told it would be better for my career to ‘move on and let it go’,” he mentioned.

He mentioned he and various colleagues “began to feel increasingly uncomfortable but there was no space for honesty, no desire for open dialogue”.

“The people running our stores were being arrested going to prison, losing their life savings, having massive mental health issues. It felt as though doing the right thing no longer mattered, it was all about saving the image of the Post Office”.

He mentioned: “A fellow member of team of workers requested one supervisor why they concept there was once this kind of top quantity of fraud. The supervisor laughed and mentioned ‘as a result of part the submit workplaces are run by means of ex-police who took early retirement or former pub landlords so they are most definitely used to fiddling the books’.

“I believe it was once intended as a funny story however it betrays a delicate contempt for the folk at the entrance line.”

“Protecting the emblem”

Ron Warmington, from the forensic accountants ‘Second Sight’, was once introduced in by means of the Post Office in 2012 to take a look at round 150 circumstances.

In his first ever broadcast interview, he instructed File on Four that as his findings changed into extra crucial of the Post Office, it changed into an increasing number of tough for him to get right of entry to the tips he wanted.

“It’s the best way that firms behave when issues cross fallacious,” he said. “And it was once in that space that we discovered it so bizarre, the best way the Post Office was once reacting, possibly to give protection to the emblem.”

In 2015, the Post Office ended the investigation with out realize however no longer ahead of Mr Warmington had spoken to dozens of postmasters.

“I’ve spent many years coping with one of the vital worst criminals on the earth,” he said. “What struck me right here was once that I wasn’t coping with other people like that.

“These were ordinary people that had simply found something that they couldn’t deal with. They sought help but didn’t get it and were put in a situation that frankly was life-changing for them.”

The Post Office declined an interview however mentioned it has “accepted its past shortcomings” and “sincerely apologised” to these affected.

File on 4’s ‘The Post Office: A first-class scandal’ is on BBC Radio Four on Tuesday 11 February at 20:00 GMT and to be had afterwards on BBC Sounds.