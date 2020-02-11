Ocado boss Tim Steiner bags £54m bonus

Image copyright

The boss of on-line buying groceries corporate Ocado has bagged a £54m bonus, regardless of his company posting a bruising £214.5m loss ultimate yr.

Tim Steiner were given the providence after an incentive scheme tied to the company’s percentage value paid out.

It comes on best of an extra £4.7m in wage and different bonuses for Mr Steiner, bringing his general pay in 2019 to £58.7m.

Ocado is seeing sturdy gross sales however has no longer made a benefit for 3 years.

For years the company, which sells groceries on-line and has no bodily retail outlets, did not are living as much as its attainable, disappointing traders.

But since 2017, its fortunes have picked up because it struck partnerships with main shops together with M&S and Kroger in the USA.

M&S to start out house supply subsequent yr ‘Sprinklers became off’ in Ocado warehouse hearth

Shares within the industry have soared, emerging from round £2.50 to £12.54 on Tuesday. It has led to a five-year “growth incentive plan” to kick in, the company defined in its 2019 annual record which was once printed as of late.

Some £88m might be shared amongst its best executives during the scheme, it mentioned.

Alongside Mr Steiner’s payout, the company’s finance director, Duncan Tatton-Brown, and leader working officer, Mark Richardson, have each banked £14m. Luke Jensen, who runs Ocado’s tech department, gets £6m.

In its annual effects printed on Tuesday, Ocado blamed its hefty loss on a fireplace at its Andover warehouse, which is now being rebuilt. The company additionally mentioned it have been spending closely on construction extra fulfilment centres.

But it mentioned income had risen 10% for the yr to 31 December to £1.7bn.

The corporate, which was once based in 2000, now has orders to construct 30 warehouses world wide, with the primary in another country depots because of open in Canada and France this yr.