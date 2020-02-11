Nissan to shut Japan factory due to shortage of Chinese parts

Image copyright

Nissan is the newest automotive maker to briefly shut one of its factories because it can not get parts from China.

The company will halt manufacturing for 2 days at a plant in Japan which makes the Serena and X-Trail fashions.

Global automotive manufacturers are going through identical disruptions as a lot of China’s production sector stays locked down due to the fatal coronavirus.

Hyundai briefly closed its factories in South Korea closing week due to a shortage of Chinese parts.

In reality, many of the sector’s largest automotive makers are coping with dwindling provides as factories throughout China stay closed.

China is the sector’s production powerhouse and a big section of the worldwide provide chain for the car trade, making key parts and parts. Hubei, the place the coronavirus outbreak first began, is a big automotive production hub.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler mentioned it was once taking into consideration halting manufacturing at one of its European crops due to issue in sourcing parts from China. It joins a protracted checklist of automotive manufacturers that depend on Chinese exports.

”It handiest takes one lacking section to forestall a line,” mentioned Mike Dunne, a specialist to the automobile trade in Asia.

Many factories and automotive crops had been due to reopen on Monday after a longer Chinese New Year damage. Some restarted manufacturing, however others remained closed due to native authority restrictions and absence of employees. Nissan expects to restart manufacturing in China on 17 February.

In a commentary, Nissan mentioned: “Due to provide shortages of parts from China, Nissan Kyushu in Japan will perform transient manufacturing changes on February 14 and 17.” It wired there was once no affect on its different Japanese factories.

Nissan is a part of a French-Japanese strategic partnership that comes with Renault and Mitsubishi.