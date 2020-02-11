Modern Warfare’ 1.14 Season 2 Update is 60GB, Devs Explain Why

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare replace 1.14 went reside previous as of late, and, except the thrill of kicking of Season 2 multiplayer content material, the patch is additionally making headlines for its over the top record dimension. The patch weighs 51 GB on PS4, 67 GB on PC and 68GB on PC. With that roughly knowledge footprint, avid gamers might begin to assume they are redownloading all of the recreation once more. Well, consistent with a Twitter thread from Infinity Ward Production Director Paul Haile, you in fact are.

Through a sequence of 5 tweets, Haile defined the cause of replace 1.14’s massive dimension and apologized for the inconvenience it passes directly to avid gamers. Here’s what the IW worker mentioned:

hello all – as we push season 2 reside i simply wish to express regret concerning the obtain dimension of this replace. we are repeatedly seeking to struggle again in opposition to each obtain dimension and disk footprint and on this case we are re-sending new asset packs to scale back the entire dimension of the sport.

“Hey all. As we push Season 2 reside I simply wish to express regret concerning the obtain dimension of this replace. We’re repeatedly seeking to struggle again in opposition to each obtain dimension and disk footprint and, on this case, we are re-sending new asset packs to scale back the entire dimension of the sport. This is what has led to the replace as of late to be so large. After as of late’s obtain you will have to see that, although we now have added season 2 and the related content material for it, the entire dimension of the sport will have to shrink somewhat in your native arduous force.

“In addition to this replace conserving the disk footprint from expanding, we are additionally taking this chance to arrange the knowledge up for higher general control to take a look at and stay long run updates from being this massive, even all over a season rollout. Additionally, in a long run replace we are going to even be including a DLC pack control display for console customers, to permit you to select and make a choice which DLC packs you need stay, and take away the others to recuperate more room as smartly. I’m very mindful of the entire dimension of MW and we are doing what we will to reduce this for everybody. Thanks!”

So, supplied Haile’s clarification of the 1.14 replace knowledge is proper, customers are necessarily downloading one very massive replace now so that you could make long run ones smaller and extra seamless to put in afterward. As nerve-racking as it can be to obtain this type of massive replace, the apply is not all that exceptional. In overdue January, a 38GB replace for Days Gone made its strategy to PS4 in an try to greatly scale back the identify’s set up dimension.

Especially for a recreation like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that uses a wholly new graphics engine, optimizations and new compression techniques usually are found out and hired within the months after liberate. The circumstance might end up particularly murderous in case your ISP has a knowledge cap, however expectantly avid gamers will see higher returns on replace 1.15 and past.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare replace 1.14 ushers within the first Season 2 content material drop with 4 new multiplayer maps, two new guns, a brand new Operator and the beginning of a brand-new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of cosmetics. In the close to long run, Season 2 will even upload another new map, a brand new weapon and a couple of Operators. You can view the whole patch notes for the replace right here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is to be had now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The 1.14 replace is live to tell the tale all platforms.

What are your ideas on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 to this point? Are you annoyed by means of its large record dimension? Tell us within the feedback phase!