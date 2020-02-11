Meghan Markle tells pals she has ‘no regrets’ over quitting royal life as she enjoys yoga and cooks baby food for Archie





MEGHAN Markle says she has “no regrets” about quitting royal life as she enjoys practicing yoga and cooking food for baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have advised pals that she and Harry were spending “quality time together” since pronouncing their bombshell departure information closing month.

Meghan Markle has advised pals she has 'no regrets' after she and Harry surrender royal life

She's been cooking food for baby Archie

A supply advised the Daily Mail site: “Meghan has no regrets and the sky’s the restrict. She mentioned (she and Harry) really feel like an enormous weight has been lifted.

“They’ve been spending quality time together as a family. Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were holed up in a £11million mansion – owned by means of a thriller billionaire – on Vancouver Island, in Canada, since leaving the United Kingdom.

But they made a travel to Miami closing week, the place Prince Harry spoke at a JP Morgan wealth summit and will have earned as much as £750,000.

Meghan has additionally been playing yoga classes

Duchess of Sussex embracing Beyonce on the European Premiere of Disney's The Lion King – its understood Meghan has already lined-up a role with Disney

Meghan pictured when she visited Justice for Girls in Vancouver closing month

Now insiders recommend Meghan will take steps to relaunch her profession.

The former actress has already covered up a voiceover with Disney.

The supply added: “Meghan said her work with Disney is far from over. The voice over is just the beginning and that there’s more collaborations to come.”

The deal used to be made months after Prince Harry used to be stuck on movie touting his spouse’s talents to Disney boss Bob Iger on the premiere of The Lion King in London in July 2019.

Now, Meghan feels she can “breathe again” following her transfer to Canada.

The supply added: “She additionally felt like she couldn’t be the most efficient mom to Archie if she wasn’t being her true, unique self. Something she felt she couldn’t be within the royal circle of relatives confines.

“She mentioned she didn’t need Archie choosing up on her rigidity and nervousness. She felt find it irresistible used to be a poisonous setting for him as a result of there used to be an excessive amount of pressure and pent-up frustrations.

“Everything just about revolves round Archie presently and Meghan getting again into form.

“They have a daily routine of doing yoga and taking long hikes.”

It could also be reported that the couple are “hoping” to spend their summer season in Los Angeles.





