Conservative pundit Ann Coulter took to Twitter to bash President Donald Trump for looking for Space Force investment as a substitute of specializing in construction a wall alongside the Mexican border.

The Pentagon introduced a proposed 2021 finances of $15.four billion for the Space Force on Monday. Coulter took exception to the announcement, bemoaning that the cash wasn’t getting used for the wall whilst jokingly suggesting that the U.S. may just colonize any other planet instead to the wall.

“Instead of building a wall to protect this country, at least maybe we’ll be able to go settle a new planet,” Coulter tweeted.

Although space-focused systems have existed within the Air Force for a few years, Trump known as for the introduction of the Space Force as a separate army department in 2018. The proposed finances used to be described via the management as “a critical first step to combat emerging space threats.”

While construction the wall used to be one among Trump’s key marketing campaign guarantees, it stays a ways from finished, however Trump continuously touts the rather small quantity of building that has been carried out.

The president’s pledge of finishing a minimum of 500 miles of latest building via early 2021 seems most likely to fall neatly brief, in accordance to a document from The Washington Post on Thursday.

One of the writers of the Washington Post article instructed on Twitter Monday that there have been “indications” Trump is also in a position to use Pentagon cash to in the end entire the wall. Coulter spoke back dismissively, in a while ahead of her Space Force tweet.

“9 months until the election & we’re still looking for ‘indications’ that @realDonaldTrump plans to build a wall,” tweeted Coulter.

Coulter used to be as soon as one among Trump’s greatest supporters, authoring the e book In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! in 2016. However, she has been extremely essential of Trump lately on problems with immigration, with the unfinished standing of the wall a widespread subject of consternation for the conservative commentator.

A Trump tweet touting that the inventory marketplace had reached an “all time high” just lately led to a reaction from Coulter suggesting the failure of the wall may just lead to defeat for Trump in November.

“That’s exactly what the first President Bush said 3 years into his presidency,” Coulter tweeted on January 9. “Then voters remembered he didn’t keep his campaign promise — and we got President Clinton.”

The courting between the president and Coulter has been icy since a minimum of early 2017, when she is alleged to have tussled with Trump after evaluating him to his former rival Jeb Bush throughout a assembly on the Oval Office.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.