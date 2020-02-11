Man admits letting girlfriend stab him 3 times before taking knife, skinning her and flushing intestines down toilet





A MAN has admitted murdering his younger lover before skinning her and flushing her intestines down the toilet.

Erik Francisco Robledo, 46, says he killed Ingrid Escamilla Vargas, 25, after letting her stab him 3 times all over an issue.

Central European News

Ingrid Escamilla Vargas, 25, used to be killed and dismembered[/caption]

Central European News

Erik Francisco Robledo, 46, says he killed Ingrid Escamilla Vargas, 25, in an condo in Mexico City[/caption]

He then grabbed the knife from her and used it to stab her within the throat, he confessed.

The killing came about in an condo in Gustavo A. Madero, Mexico City.

According to native media, the incident took place after an issue between the pair.

Reports stated neighbours known as the Citizen Safety Secretary (SSC) once they noticed the blood-soaked guy popping out of his development.

Footage presentations Robledo in a automobile along with his head bandaged and blood on his chest whilst he reportedly talks to a policeman.

Central European News

Robledo stated he let Ingrid stab him 3 times[/caption]

Central European News

Blood-soaked Robledo stated he killed his lover[/caption]

In the clip he stated: “We began to argue and we fought. She stated she sought after to kill me and I stated do it.”

He added: “She took a knife and I stated do it directly. She stabbed me as soon as and I stated do it more potent. And she attempted two extra times.”

When requested why he dismembered the lady’s lifeless frame he responded: “I didn’t need any individual to grasp.”

He added: “I used the similar knife she attacked me with to stab her in her throat. I threw items of her lifeless frame to the drainage device as a result of I felt ashamed.”

Reports declare the alleged assassin then used a kitchen knife to pores and skin the lifeless frame and take away portions of flesh and the center from the lady’s lifeless frame before throwing them down the toilet and into the sewer.

Police reportedly discovered the kitchen knife used to dismember the lady in addition to portions of the lifeless frame.

There used to be additionally blood within the condo.

Local media reported that the police additionally discovered a plastic bag with the center a couple of blocks clear of the condo the place the alleged crime took place.

The government are investigating the case and also are looking for the lady’s circle of relatives who’re believed to reside in some other town.





