Lawrence Ray Ran a Sex Cult Out of Daughter’s Sarah Lawrence Dorm, Feds Say

The father of a former pupil at Sarah Lawrence College has been charged with beginning a intercourse cult in his daughter’s dorm room, in the end forcing one lady into prostitution and protecting a knife to some other sufferer’s throat till he confessed to a crime he didn’t do, government stated Tuesday.

Lawrence Ray, 60, faces 9 federal fees, together with intercourse trafficking, extortion, and compelled for allegedly subjecting “his victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse,” and laundering about $1 million from 5 other sufferers underneath the guise of self-help. One of the sufferers, recognized within the indictment as Female Victim-2, was once provide at his New Jersey place of abode on the time of his arrest, government stated.

Beginning in 2010, prosecutors allege Ray “targeted a group of college students and others for indoctrination and criminal exploitation,” the use of “fear, violence and coercion” to dedicate “unspeakable abuse,” Geoffrey Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, stated all through a Tuesday press convention.

“If you’re not angry, you don’t have a soul,” William Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge of the FBI in New York, added.

Prosecutors allege that in a while after his free up from a New Jersey jail in 2010, Ray moved into his daughter’s on-campus housing on the elite school in upstate New York and started manipulating her pals—preaching about “his personal philosophy” and engaging in “therapy sessions” all whilst presenting himself “as a father figure.”

The alleged abuse later persevered in his Manhattan rental, North Carolina, and different places.

During the “therapy” classes, the 60-year-old discovered “intimate details about their private lives, vulnerabilities, and mental health struggles under the pretense of helping them. Ray alienated several of the victims from their parents and convinced several of the victims that they were ‘broken’ and in need of fixing by Ray,” the indictment states.

To be sure that his sufferers’ silence, Ray allegedly extracted false confessions the use of sleep deprivation, mental and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, bodily violence, and threats of criminal motion.

“Ray ultimately extracted false confessions from at least seven victims that they had intentionally damaged Ray’s and his family members’ and other associates’ property,” the indictment stated, including different faulty confessions integrated that they’d “poisoned Ray and his family members.”

The father, who additionally allegedly took “explicit photographs of some of the victims” to make sure their silence, documented those false confessions with video recordings, doctored magazine entries, and copies of emails. He additionally pressured scholars to offer him 1000’s of greenbacks, regularly making them drain their oldsters’ financial institution accounts, to make sure their loyalty, government stated.

At least one of the school scholars additionally engaged in prostitution for 4 years to pay again money owed to Ray that she was once manipulated into believing she owed, prosecutors allege. She allegedly earned over $500,000 for Ray, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors additionally stated that if any of those scholars made a mistake, or went towards Ray’s teachings, the 60-year-old father would accuse them of “sabotage”—which regularly ended in merciless bodily and emotional punishment.

After Ray falsely accused one male sufferer of harmful his belongings, he allegedly “placed a knife to his throat until he confessed,” prior to grabbing some other guy’s neck till he was once subconscious.

When two of the feminine scholars got here house with chilly meals, “Ray accused them of wrongdoing” and grabbed one of the ladies “by the face and neck” prior to shoving her to the ground, consistent with government. On some other instance, Ray put a plastic bag over one sufferer’s head till she nearly handed out, Berman stated.

According to the indictment, Ray coerced a number of sufferers, together with the girl provide at his arrest—into pressured exertions, silencing them via accusing them of deliberately harmful his New Jersey belongings and perilous to alert the government or Sarah Lawrence of the misdeeds detailed of their false confessions.

Ray’s alleged extortion and sex-trafficking scheme was once first detailed in a New York Magazine divulge final April—which government stated Tuesday caused their investigation. While Ray was once as soon as a shut good friend of ex-New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, he performed a central position within the best cop’s prosecution and up to now acted as an FBI informant.

“Larry Ray is a psychotic con man who has victimized every friend he’s ever had. It’s been close to 20 years since I last heard from him, yet his reign of terror continues,” Kerik stated about his former good friend within the New York Magazine tale.