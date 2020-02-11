Klobuchar Leads New Hampshire Midnight Vote, Bloomberg Wins Support Despite Not Being On Ballot

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar claimed the lead in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning because the 2020 Democratic hopeful secured probably the most votes from citizens throughout 3 small townships who forged their ballots simply after nighttime within the country’s first number one.

Klobuchar locked down 8 votes from citizens of Dixville Notch, Millsfield and Hart’s Location early Tuesday morning, whilst Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren adopted no longer a long way at the back of with 4 votes each and every, in line with CNN.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang got here up no longer a long way at the back of with 3 votes, whilst former Vice President Joe Biden and previous South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg adopted with two votes each and every.

One of the most important surprises of the early morning vote was once make stronger for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who controlled to protected the primary votes in each the Democratic and Republican primaries, in spite of no longer even being at the poll.

According to CNN, of the 5 electorate in Dixville Notch who forged their ballots early Tuesday morning, two Democrats voted for Bloomberg as a write-in, whilst the one Republican voter who confirmed up additionally opted to put in writing in Bloomberg.

The former New York mayor received make stronger in spite of opting to skip number one contests in early states and as an alternative input the contest on March third’s Super Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks throughout a marketing campaign match on February 10, 2020 in Keene, New Hampshire. Klobuchar got here out forward on Tuesday in an early number one vote in New Hampshire.

Seth Abramson, an lawyer and Newsweek columnist, was once amongst many greatly surprised via the early Tuesday effects, writing on Twitter: “In Historically Stupid Election Result, Michael Bloomberg, Who Is Not Contesting New Hampshire, Wins Democratic *and* Republican Primary Vote in Dixville Notch.”

“PS/ This tweet is not a joke,” he wrote. “This really just happened in the first primary town, Dixville Notch, NH.”

BREAKING NEWS: In Historically Stupid Election Result, Michael Bloomberg, Who Is Not Contesting New Hampshire, Wins Democratic *and* Republican Primary Vote in Dixville Notch

While Bloomberg noticed some make stronger amongst Republicans, President Donald Trump got here out on most sensible within the early GOP number one effects, successful 15 votes. Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld secured 4 votes, whilst Mary Maxwell noticed one.

Despite the early Tuesday effects, a Quinnipiac nationwide ballot printed on Monday put Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders forward within the Democratic number one race, with 25 % of make stronger amongst Democrats and Democratic-leaning unbiased electorate.

Biden adopted Sanders with 17 % make stronger, whilst Bloomberg adopted no longer a long way at the back of with 15 %, coming forward of Warren at 14 %.

Buttigieg, in the meantime, got here up at 10 %, whilst Klobuchar trailed a long way at the back of with four %.

Among all registered electorate, the ballot discovered that Democratic applicants lead Trump basically election matchups via round four to nine proportion issues. However, the ballot discovered it was once Bloomberg who claimed the most important lead towards Trump, beating the president at 51 to 42 %.

Sanders adopted carefully at the back of, alternatively, defeating Trump with 51 to 43 %.

Newsweek has contacted the Bloomberg and Klobuchar marketing campaign groups for remark.