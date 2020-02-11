Kaiser’s 2019 growth should help expand former CEO Bernard Tyson’s legacy of investing in communities





Kaiser Permanente suffered an surprising loss in 2019. Not in the monetary sense—in truth, the nonprofit well being device just about tripled its web source of revenue between 2018 and 2019.

This used to be a far deeper, and profound, loss. Last October, longtime CEO Bernard Tyson abruptly kicked the bucket in his sleep on the age of 60.

The information hit the clinical neighborhood arduous. I met Tyson on a bunch of events, and the sorrow following his premature dying is unsurprising—he used to be one of the kindest and maximum considerate well being care leaders I’ve ever spoken with.

No subject what you idea of his concepts, you have been certain to be inspired and impressed by way of how a lot he cared in regards to the communities Kaiser served (for a a lot more eloquent and considerate mirrored image on Tyson, please learn my colleague and Fortune editor-in-chief Clifton Leaf’s remembrance of him).

It feels a little bizarre to speak about financials given this still-recent historical past. But Kaiser, which has a community of each well being plans and hospitals, pulled off the not likely feat of tripling its web source of revenue between 2018 and 2019 (from $2.five billion to $7.four billion).

Revenues swelled from about $80 billion to $85 billion. That stems from a mixture of powerful investments and operational returns. Since Kaiser is a nonprofit, a swell in its income approach extra money for such investments. And the group’s new management has in the past sworn to hold on Tyson’s legacy of investing in neighborhood well being, psychological well being, and virtual well being methods.

Last yr’s spectacular numbers will, confidently, help Kaiser are living as much as that legacy.

