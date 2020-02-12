Jussie Smollet indicted on new charges in relation to alleged 2019 attack





A grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of mendacity to Chicago police, a different prosecutor introduced Tuesday.

The charges stem from Smollett’s statement that he was once the objective of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. Special prosecutor Dan Webb issued a observation saying the indictment.

Smollett, who’s black and homosexual, was once firstly charged the next month with disorderly behavior for allegedly staging the attack and mendacity about it to investigators. The charges have been dropped in March 2019 with little rationalization, angering police officers and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin in August appointed Webb, a former U.S. lawyer, as a different prosecutor to glance into why the charges have been dropped. Webb was once additionally charged with taking a look into whether or not Foxx’s calls with a Smollett relative and an ex-aide of former first girl Michelle Obama unduly influenced the verdict to drop charges. Foxx recused herself from the case however persisted to weigh in.

Smollett informed police he was once strolling house early on Jan. 29, 2019, when two masked males approached him, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose round his neck ahead of fleeing. He stated his assailants, no less than one in every of whom he stated was once white, informed him he was once in “MAGA country” — a reference to President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Several weeks later, government alleged that Smollett had paid two black buddies $3,500 to assist him degree the attack as a result of he was once unsatisfied along with his wage as an actor on “Empire” and sought after to drum up exposure for his profession.

