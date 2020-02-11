Jason Blum’s ‘The Hunt’ to Open in March Despite Cancellation Controversy

The global isn’t in a position for the tsunami of suppose items now assured to crest subsequent month. On Friday, March 13, Universal will in any case liberate The Hunt—the Jason Blum-produced horror satire the studio shelved ultimate fall after its premise stoked controversy. The movie reputedly facilities on a bunch of wealthy liberals who search out conservatives for recreation—however as a brand new trailer makes transparent, all is probably not what it sort of feels.

Conservatives railed towards The Hunt ultimate summer time, sooner than the movie had even debuted. In August, on the peak of the talk, Donald Trump, ever involved in regards to the state of our cultural discourse, chimed in as neatly, tweeting, “Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” however they aren’t Elite. In reality, it’s incessantly the folks that they so strongly oppose which can be if truth be told the Elite.” The movie, he insisted in a follow-up submit, was once best supposed “to inflame and cause chaos.”

“They create their own violence, and then try to blame others,” the president concluded. “They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

Although Universal replied to the ire ultimate yr through pulling the movie, its newest promotion for The Hunt totally leans into the previous firestorm. Promotional fabrics declare, “The most talked about movie of the year is one that no one’s actually seen.” On a brand new poster, the movie’s former premiere date, September 27, seems crossed out beside the brand new one—proper underneath the taunt, “Decide for yourself.”

Speaking with io9 in regards to the movie’s relaunch, Blum mentioned that essentially the most irritating facet of ultimate yr’s scandal over the movie was once that nobody had if truth be told observed the film itself. “[P]articularly after we decided to take it off the schedule, it was incredibly frustrating because then not only we couldn’t say, ‘Well, wait and see,’” Blum mentioned. “…So we had to balance our frustration with what was the route to pursue to get the movie out. So we had to bite our tongues until now.”

Added co-writer Damon Lindelof, “In hindsight, as it was happening, I completely understood why it was happening… [But] having seen it play in test screenings, it was just completely and totally beyond my understanding that the movie was controversial or provocative…It always felt so over the top and absurd, that it was entering into a dangerous space, or a controversial space, just completely threw me for a loop.”

But as they are saying, it’s higher overdue than by no means—and so now it seems that it’s time, in the end, to “decide for ourselves.”