IStandWithGayle Takes Off as Stars, Journalists Rally Around Gayle King Amid Backlash

As Gayle King returned to paintings on Monday, celebrities and reporters rallied round her. The CBS This Morning anchor has change into one of the necessary figures inside the Eye over the last few years, however closing week she confronted backlash and loss of life threats after asking WNBA celebrity Lisa Leslie concerning the rape allegation made towards Kobe Bryant within the early 2000s. As King returns to paintings this week, individuals of the leisure and media worlds have tweeted their improve with the hashtag #IStandWithGayle.

On Monday morning, MSNBC political analyst and Move On leader public affairs officer Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted a video of herself responding to the debate on Morning Joe. “When you are a black woman in this country, you feel threatened, and many times people don’t stand up for you,” she wrote.

Living Single and Black Lightning actress Erika Alexander wrote, “2 b clear #IStandWithGayle it’s not all right to threaten @GayleKing or anybody bcause u don’t agree w them. The comments & videos being played r not ok. But It’s not 2 late to make a different choice. So make a different choice. Xo. #lovetakesaction @standwithblackwomen.” Kathy Griffin, in the meantime, retweeted Jean-Pierre, writing, “Agree. I will always stand up for you. And I fearlessly and proudly say #IStandWithGayle.” Others to make use of the hashtag have integrated Mia Farrow and CBS’s EVP of particular programming and Late Show government manufacturer Chris Licht.

As backlash erupted, King mentioned blamed a clip “taken out of context.” Soon after, King’s pal Oprah Winfrey mentioned, “She is not doing well. May I say, she is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. She’s feeling very much attacked.” Stars together with Snoop Dogg and Bill Cosby have criticized and, within the former’s case, threatened King over her interview—inflicting a few of King’s supporters to react in actual time. For example, in responding to Snoop Dogg, former ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice tweeted, “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”