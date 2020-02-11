HS2: Boris Johnson confirms high-speed rail link will go ahead

Image copyright

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced that the debatable HS2 high-speed rail link will be constructed.

The first section of the course will commute between London and Birmingham, with a 2d section going to Manchester and Leeds.

“There is no doubt of the clinching case for HS2,” the high minister mentioned.

Mr Johnson added that he was once going to nominate a full-time minister to supervise the mission and criticised the HS2 corporate’s control of the scheme.

“I cannot say that HS2 limited has distinguished itself in the handling of local communities. The cost forecasts have exploded, but poor management to date has not detracted from the fundamental value of the project.”

The first section of the high-speed rail link between London and Birmingham was once because of open on the finish of 2026.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised MPs in September that the primary trains won’t run at the course till a while between 2028 and 2031.

The 2d section to Manchester and Leeds was once because of open in 2032-33, however that has been driven again to 2035-40.

However, Mr Johnson advised MPs that he was hoping if paintings began in an instant that trains “could be running by the end of the decade”.

The value set out within the 2015 Budget was once set at just below £56bn, however the impartial Oakervee evaluation has mentioned it would value greater than £100bn.

Mr Johnson added: “We will, in line with the review, investigate the current costs to identify where savings can be made in phase one without a total redesign.”