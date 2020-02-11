How to Watch the Larry David ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Episode Where he Pretends to Support Trump to Repel People

President Donald Trump has tweeted a clip of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm episode by which he wears a “Make America Great Again” hat to repel folks, with the caption “Tough guys for Trump!”

The clip sees David riding and by accident swerving right into a biker. They get right into a war of words and the biker asks David to get out of his automobile. Instead, David places on his MAGA hat and the biker straight away turns into sympathetic and tells David to “just be more careful next time.”

Throughout the episode, David impersonates and makes a laugh of Trump and calls the hat a “people repellent.”

David will get the concept to put on the MAGA hat when his buddy, Jeff Greene, performed by means of Jeff Garlin, says: “I’m not playing [golf] with him, he’s a Trump supporter. I’d never play with a Trump supporter. I see him around town with that hat, ‘Make America Great Again,’ I don’t need that crap. He makes me want to not be anywhere near him.”

David then makes use of the hat to get out of a lunch date, to save you folks from sitting subsequent to him at a cafe, after which to steer clear of a war of words with an indignant biker, as observed in the clip.

Jeff Schaffer, government manufacturer of Curb Your Enthusiasm instructed The Hollywood Reporter: “Larry in the hat is such a dissonant image. You realized when he put it on that you just never see a person in a MAGA hat in Los Angeles. It’s like spotting a double rainbow of intolerance.”

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm

The clip is from the premiere episode of season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which at the beginning aired on January 19, 2020, on HBO. The episode is to be had to move on-line with the following products and services:

What time does Curb Your Enthusiasm come on?

Curb Your Enthusiasm airs on HBO on Sundays at 10.30 p.m EST. The subsequent episode is season 10 episode 5, titled “Insufficient Praise,” which can air on February 16.

Season 10 options visitor stars together with Clive Owen, Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Jake Krakowski, Sean Penn, Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Mila Kunis, Ed Begley Jr., Abbi Jacobson, Timothy Olyphant, Vince Vaughn, and Nick Kroll.

When did Curb Your Enthusiasm get started?

Curb Your Enthusiasm first aired in 1999 as one-off particular. It used to be so well-received that it become a comedy collection in 2000 and is now on its 10th season.