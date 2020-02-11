How to Watch, Stream 2020 New Hampshire Primary Coverage

Days after 2020 contenders confronted off on the 8th Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, the state’s citizens will move to the polls and forged their votes within the first-in-the-nation number one.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and ex-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg—who narrowly gained the Iowa caucuses—are poised to lead the pack once more in New Hampshire. While the result of the Iowa caucuses have now not been finalized, the previous mayor won two extra state delegate equivalents than the Vermont senator in that state.

In a Monday CNN/University of New Hampshire ballot, 29 % of the state’s most probably number one citizens say they’ll be backing Sanders and 22 % say they intend to give a boost to Buttigieg.

Following Buttigieg within the CNN ballot is former Vice President Joe Biden, who won 11 % give a boost to and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 10 %. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) were given 7 %, and the remainder of the applicants—together with Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, and Michael Bloomberg—won lower than five % give a boost to.

The country might be looking at who comes out on most sensible, particularly after the disastrous Iowa caucuses—the primary primary election contest—concluded with no declared winner through the Associated Press.

If you may have cable, each primary information community may have number one night time protection.

But in the event you’re a cord-cutter, there are more than one choices to track in:

NBC News Now is slated to live-stream protection with newshounds might be stationed all over New Hampshire on Tuesday night time. CBSN, CBS News’ live-stream information channel, and PBS NewsHour can be streaming their protection.