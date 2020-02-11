Harrison Ford Appears to Call Trump a ‘Son of a B***h’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

An amped-up Harrison Ford gave the impression to refer to President Donald Trump as a “son of a b***h” on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ford, 77, used to be selling his new film The Call of the Wild, prompting host Jimmy Kimmel to mock up a poster that includes quotes attributed to one Donald J. Trump, amongst them: “That was a perfect call.” The puns, of path, are a reference to the president’s name with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy ultimate summer time which brought about a contemporary impeachment investigation.

Ford used to be visibly tickled by means of Kimmel’s poster. He laughed and gave the impression to say, “that’s the first thing that sum-b***h has done for me, ever,” a colloquial contraction of “son of a b***h.” (The Daily Beast web site reported Ford pronouncing “son of a b***h.)

Ford took a additional swipe at Trump when Kimmel discussed fellow visitor “Science Bob” Pflugfelder. “Speaking of science … out the door. We don’t believe in science anymore,” mentioned the Star Wars actor.

Last week, selling The Call of the Wild in Mexico City, Mexico, Ford spoke out about immigration and local weather trade, regardless that he did indirectly title Trump.

According to HuffPost, the actor mentioned that “science is being denigrated … science is being ridiculed by people in ideological campgrounds. They are refusing the wisdom, the discipline of science in favor of a political point of view and that has to stop.”

“I consider the threat of the natural world as the single biggest threat to humanity,” Ford mentioned.

Ford additionally mentioned the U.S.’s “position in the world is tenuous because of our lack of moral leadership. We lost some of our credibility in the world and we are anxious to regain it.”

On the topic of immigration, the actor added: “We need to invite people into the country, not keep them out. This is the history of America, it depends on immigration.”

In 2018, on the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, Ford spoke concerning the urgency of addressing local weather trade, pronouncing it’s the “greatest moral crisis of our time” and “we are s**t out of time.”

Ford, talking sooner than the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, gave the impression to take goal on the Trump management’s angle to local weather trade, including: “Stop giving power to people who don’t believe in science, or worse than that, pretend they don’t believe in science for their own self-interest.”

US actor Harrison Ford speaks at a press convention for the premiere of his new film “Call of the Wild,” on February 5, 2020, in Mexico City.

Pedro PARDO / AFP/Getty