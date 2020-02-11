Fox Sports Pundit Calls Golden State Warriors Dynasty ‘Totally Fraudulent’

Fox Sports analyst Rob Parker has claimed the Golden State Warriors dynasty was once “totally fraudulent” and that the franchise’s glory days ended when Kevin Durant left the Bay Area within the offseason.

The outlandish declare comes because the Warriors are rock-bottom of the Western Conference with a 12-42 list—the worst in all of the NBA—and can pass over the playoffs for the primary time for the reason that 2011-12 season, once they went 23-43.

Golden State reached the playoffs within the following two seasons, sooner than appointing Steve Kerr as head trainer in 2014 and achieving the NBA Finals in each and every of the final 5 seasons, profitable 3 titles.

Throughout their exhilarating run, the Warriors had been hailed as one of the vital largest dynasties in NBA historical past and been credited with ushering the sport into an entire new technology by way of depending on three-point scoring greater than ever sooner than.

Parker, alternatively, has an absolutely other view.

“The Warriors dynasty was totally fraudulent,” he stated on FS1’s Undisputed on Monday.

“The only reason they had a dynasty was because Kevin Durant joined the team. Steph [Curry], KT [Klay Thompson] and Draymond [Green] won one championship and that was [when the Cleveland Cavaliers were] without Kyrie [Irving] and [Kevin] Love.”

Durant signed with the Warriors as a unfastened agent in the summertime of 2016. While his arrival became an already sensible workforce right into a superpower, Golden State had received the name in 2015 and reached every other NBA Finals only a few months previous, profitable an NBA-record 73 regular-season video games.

The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2 within the 2015 NBA Finals, sooner than dropping the rematch 4-Three a 12 months previous, squandering a 3-1 lead.

Durant’s arrival coincided with two extra name triumphs in opposition to the Cavaliers, who have been thrashed 4-1 in 2017 and swept away in 4 video games a 12 months later.

The Warriors’ bid to develop into the primary workforce for the reason that Los Angeles Lakers in the beginning of the century to win 3 titles in a row ended final 12 months, once they have been dethroned by way of the Toronto Raptors in six video games.

Durant sat out 9 video games within the playoffs with a strained calf. He returned to the courtroom in Game five with the Warriors staring down the barrel of a 3-1 deficit within the sequence.

The go back proved to be the two-time NBA Finals MVP’s ultimate look for the Warriors, as he ruptured his Achilles early in the second one quarter.

The Warriors stored the sequence alive however misplaced Game 6, and the sequence, when Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Durant therefore signed for the Brooklyn Nets as a unfastened agent in July and can make his debut for the franchise subsequent season when he is totally recovered from his harm.

Already with out Durant and Thompson, whose go back date stays unknown, the Warriors then misplaced Curry to a hand harm within the fourth recreation of the season.

Without its stars, Golden State lies all-time low of the Western Conference and has already misplaced extra video games this 12 months than in Kerr’s first 3 seasons in price mixed.

Parker believes the honour days are not coming again to San Francisco anytime quickly.

“Read my lips, the Warriors dynasty, or whatever you want to call it, has been officially eliminated once Kevin Durant left,” he persisted. “It’s not happening. I do not see the Warriors winning anything, anytime soon.”

The Golden State Warriors have fun after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers all the way through Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals.

Justin Okay. Aller/Getty