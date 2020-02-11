FireplaceChuckTodd Trends After MSNBC Anchor Quotes Article Comparing Bernie Sanders Supporters to Brownshirts

The hashtag #FireplaceChuckTodd was once trending on Twitter in a single day because the MSNBC anchor confronted a social media backlash for quoting a column that described Bernie Sanders supporters as a “digital brownshirt brigade.”

During a Monday phase at the New Hampshire number one happening nowadays, Todd complained about being at the “receiving end of the Bernie online brigade” ahead of quoting a piece of writing by means of Jonathan Last in The Bulwark that likened supporters of the Jewish candidate to Nazi paramilitaries.

His resolution to quote the conservative outlet outraged supporters of the Vermont senator, who took up the #FireplaceChuckTodd hashtag and described the phase as “indefensible.”

Hosting a panel dialogue on MSNBC the previous day, Todd mentioned: “I need to carry up one thing that Jonathan Last put within the Bulwark nowadays, and it was once about how—and Ruth we’ve got all been at the receiving finish of the Bernie on-line brigade.

“Here’s what he says: ‘No different candidate has anything else like this type of virtual brownshirt brigade. I imply, except for for Donald Trump. The query nobody is calling is that this: What if you’ll’t win the presidency with out a web based mob?’

“‘What if we now reside in a global the place having a bullying, agro social media military operating round popping someone who sticks their head up is both crucial element for, or a vital marker of, good fortune?'”

After he completed quoting Last’s column for the Bulwark, his fellow MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell merely mentioned “wow,” and Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus later said the passage he read was “in point of fact miserable.”

“I do know everyone’s freaking out about this, however you noticed the MAGA rally that is making ready round right here,” Todd said. “There are folks coming from 3 or 4 states on that. This is like Bernie.”

Responding to the clip of Todd quoting the Bulwark column on Monday night time, Sanders’ speechwriter David Sirota tweeted: “MSNBC seems very frightened that ordinary voters, many of whom use the Internet, may actually get to participate in deciding who wins the presidency.”

Senator Sanders’ nationwide press secretary Briahna Gray additionally weighed in in opposition to Todd’s remarks, announcing he had proven “contempt” for odd folks.

She tweeted: “‘Digital brown shirt brigade.’ That’s how our Jewish candidate’s supporters are being described on the MSM. The contempt shown for ordinary people is really something.”

Using the #FireplaceChuckTodd hashtag, Democratic congressional candidate Jen Perelman mentioned Todd’s phase was once “indefensible.”

“As a fellow Jew who’s aware half of Bernie’s family was murdered in the holocuast, he knows better,” Perelman tweeted. “We’re not Nazis. God, the MSM makes me sick & we’re just getting started.”

The Pushback podcast host Aaron Maté posted: “In addition to #FireChuckTodd — #WhyDidYouHireChuckTodd?”

Newsweek has contacted MSNBC for remark and can replace this newsletter with any reaction.

At the time of writing, the #FireplaceChuckTodd hashtag is 7th within the U.S. Twitter trending charts with spherical 24,000 tweets the use of the word.