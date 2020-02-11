Female Instagram model ‘groomed’ boy, 13, with naked photos and flashed her boobs when confronted in the street





A BURLESQUE dancer has been accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy after she allegedly despatched him naked photos of herself by the use of Instagram – then joked that she used to be a “pedo”.

Bethany Edgecombe, 20, who is going by way of the identify Blondie Australia on social media, flashed her breasts when confronted about the claims by way of a TV team in a hectic street.

Bethany Edgecombe has been accused of grooming a 13-year-old boy

when quizzed about the allegations she flashed her boobs at the reporter

The 20-year-old, who posts provocative snaps to her 100,000 fans, admitted sending particular messages and photos to the Queensland youngster when approached by way of A Current Affair this week.

She began sending sexual messages to the boy remaining yr after he discussed her in one among his tales, the programme stories.

Blondie, an unique dancer from the NSW Central Coast, first requested the teenager if he used to be a “virgin”.

When he spoke back that he used to be, she stated, “I call dibs on that virginity.”

In every other message she wrote, “Hold onto that virginity, I’ll be going past your part of town in a week or two. And don’t tell anyone, don’t think you’re even legal.”

When the boy instructed her he used to be 13, she wrote, “I really must be a pedo cos that’s so hot,” with a guffawing face emoji.

Blondie' admitted to sending the Queensland youngster sexually particular messages and nude photos on Instagram when approached by way of A Current Affair this week

Blondie to begin with laughed at the claims when confronted by way of the TV team in central Melbourne, however ultimately admitted to sending him irrelevant messages.

Reporter Dan Nolan requested her: “What would you like to say to this boy’s parents?”

Then, lifting her best to show her boobs, Blondie stated: “Thank you, that is my comment.”

However, Blondie used to be no longer eager about assembly the boy.

“Did I ever see the boy though? Have I ever seen the boy or is it just silly harmless chatting?… That’s how I see it,” she stated.

No fees had been made in opposition to Blondie, however Queensland Police stated investigations have been ongoing.

Blondie used to be accused of texting the youngster nude pictures whilst he used to be at the films with his mom.

Message receipts display her asking the boy to sneak off to the toilet.

She wrote: “Now… Show me what I do to you? Sneak off to the bathroom bad boy. Sneak off and don’t tell your mummy.”

When Nolan confirmed Blondie the messages, she claimed they have been outdated.

She stated: “You know I was like 18 when I did this. It’s like two years ago.”

But it’s alleged the textual content messages have been despatched simply remaining yr.

In a remark the boy’s mum stated: “What kind of a sick individual does that? How dare she try and manipulate any child with her evil perverted ways for her own self-gratification.”

The boy instructed A Current Affair he to begin with loved his conversations with Blondie, prior to she was “pushy”.

Queensland Police stated in a remark: “These issues can take time to entirely examine, specifically when a forensic exam is needed.

“The topic continues to be below investigation and detectives are making each and every effort to finalise this as a concern.”





