Fears grow for ‘beautiful’ Brit backpacker, 32, who is missing after going for hike in New Zealand park hit by flooding





A FRANTIC seek is underway for a British backpacker missing in New Zealand.

Stephanie Simpson advised buddies she was once going mountain climbing over the weekend at Mount Aspiring National Park at the South Island.

The alarm was once raised after the 32-year-old failed to show up at her landscaping task on Monday.

But a police seek, which integrated a helicopter, discovered no signal of her.

She advised buddies she deliberate to make a four-hour trek to Brewster Hut earlier than heading to the Blue Pools on Saturday.

In a state of concern and disbelief, one good friend stated how Ms Simpson was once an “experienced hiker”.

“She’s strong, she’s fit, she’s capable,” one good friend defined advised the New Zealand Herald.

“She’s a in reality stunning, kind-hearted individual.

“She can make friends in an instant, she’s awesome.”

It is believed Miss Simpson, who moved to Wanaka final 12 months after travelling Australia, went strolling on my own.

The good friend added: “She’s just here to tramp and see the country.”

Her disappearance comes after heavy rains brought about flooding across the nationwide park the place two hikers had been discovered lifeless in a swollen river on Friday.

A state of emergency was once declared in the flooded area, the place roads had been closed and a gentle downpour left properties and farms sodden.





