Democratic Voter Tells MSNBC She Voted for Bernie Sanders Because of Their ‘Cynical’ Coverage of Him

It seems that some Democratic number one citizens have spotted MSNBC’s more and more antagonistic protection of Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)—and no longer handiest do they no longer adore it however, no less than in a single case, it’s pushing them to solid a vote for Sanders.

Broadcasting reside from a New Hampshire eating place on Tuesday afternoon, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber went table-to-table asking citizens who they supported within the state’s intently watched number one. At one level, he got here throughout a girl who mentioned she nonetheless thought to be herself an “undecided” voter after going thru all of the applicants, in the long run casting her poll for Sanders.

“That’s sort of the paradox to decide and then feel undecided,” Melber famous. “You’re a complex person.”

“Yes, but I want to say the reason I went for Bernie is because of MSNBC,” the girl spoke back.

“Go on,” an intrigued Melber spoke back, staring immediately into the digicam, eliciting laughter.

“I think it is completely cynical to say that he’s lost 50 percent of his vote from the last time when there were two candidates,” the New Hampshire voter asserted. “Now there are multiple wonderful candidates that would be great presidents, people that I think we can unify and get behind, but the kind of stock Bernie cynicism that I heard from a number of people, I watch MSNBC constantly, so I heard that from a number of commentators, it made me angry enough, I said Bernie has my vote.”

Melber, in the meantime, coolly tried to maintain the girl’s complaint of his community.

“This is an interesting point,” he mentioned. “What you’re saying is, and we take criticism, we’re journalists, we have to be open-minded, you’re saying that hearing from people—whether guests, contributors—the conversations you’ve heard that you felt were designed to tear down Senator Sanders or ‘stop him’ actually endeared him to you.”

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” she showed. “I could have chosen several candidates, but that’s what pushed me over the edge for Bernie.”

The declare the voter cited as “cynical” used to be made Monday night by way of MSNBC hosts Lawrence O’Donnell and Joy Reid, who each instructed that Sanders’ degree of make stronger has been minimize in part from his 2016 number one run.

“The problem for Sanders is that he has not shown proof of concept that he can create a revolution that grows this enormous base of young people,” Reid mentioned, agreeing with O’Donnell that the “untold story” of Sanders’ 2020 marketing campaign has “lost half of his support in polls nationwide.”

Several MSNBC pundits and hosts have additionally grown overtly and more and more curious about the possible for the democratic socialist to win the nomination, grousing that they’re “scared to death” of Sanders being the nominee whilst conjuring fears of socialist-led public executions. Sanders supporters, in the meantime, have known as for MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd’s firing after he cited a conservative column to liken Sanders’ “online mob” to a “digital brown-shirt brigade.”