Defense rests without Weinstein testifying at rape trial





The protection rested its case Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, depending on only a few witnesses to complement competitive cross-examination as they aimed to undercut his accusers, all whilst retaining the disgraced Hollywood manufacturer off the witness stand.

As anticipated, Weinstein selected to not inform his personal tale at the chance of getting prosecutors grill him on cross-examination about annoying allegations that six of his accusers detailed for a Manhattan jury of 7 males and 5 girls.

The determination got here an afternoon after the protection were given a spice up from two witnesses who forged doubt at the accounts of 2 girls who say they have been sexually assaulted through Weinstein.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a girl in a Manhattan resort room in 2013 and forcibly acting oral intercourse in 2006 on a special lady: movie and TV manufacturing assistant Mimi Haley.

Prosecutors referred to as different accusers as witnesses as a part of an effort to turn he has used the similar ways to victimize many ladies through the years.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters have been consensual.

The Associated Press has a coverage of no longer publishing the names of people that allege sexual attack without their consent. It is withholding the title of the lady accusing Weinstein of raping her in 2013 as it isn’t transparent if she needs to be recognized publicly.

The pass judgement on is anticipated to instruct jurors to not view Weinstein’s determination to not testify as an indication of guilt.

“I am not a fan of blowing the lead if I feel like we are already on a road to victory,” mentioned Brian McMonagle, a protection legal professional no longer concerned within the case who helped protected a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s first sexual attack trial in 2017.

“In some cases, it is an easy decision because the client either can’t provide a credible explanation or you simply do not believe your client could survive cross examination because of any number or reasons.”

Weinstein has been increasingly more upbeat coming and going from courtroom because the trial has worn on, despite the fact that in entrance of jurors he has most commonly been sitting quietly at the protection desk, munching on mints, jotting notes and sometimes sound asleep off.

On Monday, after robust testimony from a protection witness who repudiated the account of one in all Weinstein’s accusers, his legal professional Arthur Aidala declared: “It was a great day for the defense today.”

Claudia Salinas, a Mexican type and actress, took the stand to protect herself towards accuser Lauren Marie Young’s declare that she stood through and did not anything whilst Weinstein sexually assaulted Young at a Beverly Hills resort in 2013.

“Never happened,” Salinas instructed jurors.

Young, a type, testified final week that Salinas closed the door at the back of her and Weinstein as they went into the toilet, the place she alleges he stripped off his garments, grabbed her breast and masturbated.

Once it was once over, Young mentioned she discovered Salinas status out of doors the toilet and shot her an evil glance ahead of leaving as briefly as she may just.

“If I had done that, I would remember that,” Salinas testified. “I would never close the door on anybody.”

Salinas took the witness stand because the protection referred to as witnesses for a 3rd day after greater than two weeks of prosecution testimony.

In every other high-profile intercourse crimes instances, defendants have skipped testifying.

For instance, Cosby didn’t take the witness stand both time he was once attempted for drugging and molesting a girl at his suburban Philadelphia house. The 2nd trial, in 2018, resulted within the comic’s conviction.

In some other high-profile case, former Penn State assistant soccer trainer Jerry Sandusky was once desperate to testify at his 2012 kid sexual abuse. But that was once ahead of his followed son lodged allegations of abuse towards him because the trial was once occurring. If Sandusky had testified, prosecutors may just’ve then referred to as the son as a rebuttal witness.

“I tell my clients once you take the stand you have lost your shield, which is me, and you are on your own,” mentioned McMonagle, who was once no longer concerned about Sandusky case.

“In my experience as a prosecutor and defense attorney it is rare to see a client take the stand. The problem is, some jurors do hold that against you.”

