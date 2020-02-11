‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Goes After Joe Biden for Attacking Civilians on the Campaign Trail

On Monday night time, along with addressing Parasite’s history-making win at the Oscars, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah tackled the fresh sniping between centrist Democratic applicants Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, with Biden putting off TV commercials mocking Buttigieg’s so-called accomplishments as mayor of South Bend while pronouncing he’s “no Barack Obama,” and Buttigieg responding by way of pronouncing, “Neither is he.”

Truly riveting stuff.

“[Buttigieg] hasn’t released any ads attacking the VP—and maybe that’s because he doesn’t need to, because Biden keeps attacking himself,” introduced Noah.

Yes, at a contemporary marketing campaign tournament in Hampton, New Hampshire, a feminine attendee requested Biden about his deficient efficiency in Iowa, the place he misplaced by way of a considerable margin to Buttigieg, and why citizens must really feel assured that he can win the common election.

“That’s a good question. Number one, Iowa was a Democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus? No, you haven’t. You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier,” barked Biden.

Noah used to be aghast. “Yeah. Biden didn’t like that woman’s answer—and he didn’t just call her a liar, he called her a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier.’ Those are strong words that…I don’t really understand at all,” joked Noah. “Like, is it a pony who’s a soldier with a dog’s face? Is that what that is? Or is it a soldier with a dog’s face on a pony?”

The Biden marketing campaign dubiously claimed that the word used to be a quote from an outdated John Wayne film, however no one has controlled to search out it in any John Wayne film.

“But look, wherever the line came from, it’s not a great look for Biden, because it’s another example of him beefing with a civilian on the campaign trail; in fact, it’s becoming his trademark,” Noah defined.

The comic then aired a faux Biden marketing campaign advert that includes actual pictures of Biden going after plenty of his civilian critics on the marketing campaign path, accompanied by way of the slogan: “BIDEN: F*ck off, Jack.”