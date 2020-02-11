Cynthia Nixon Shuts Down Boos for Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders New Hampshire Rally

Actress and one-time New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon were given a heat welcome when she took the degree forward of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at his large rally in Durham, New Hampshire, the evening prior to Tuesday’s number one. But at least some Sanders supporters weren’t extremely joyful along with her message.

“I am so excited. And I am so proud to be here to say that I am all in for Bernie Sanders,” Nixon, who formally counseled the candidate this previous week, started. She then added, “Four years ago, I supported Hillary Clinton for president.”

As the huge crowd started to boo based on that commentary, Nixon raised a hand within the air and mentioned, “Oh no, oh no, we are not going to do that here.”

“I supported her because I wanted a woman president and and I thought she was incredibly qualified and I thought she was unbeatable,” Nixon endured. “But it’s four years later.” Whereas she didn’t “think it could happen” then, now that “the world looks entirely different,” she defined that she’s again on board.

Two years in the past, when Nixon used to be working towards Andrew Cuomo for governor of New York, she used to be significantly left off Sanders’ record of midterm endorsements. She in the long run misplaced that number one contest through greater than 30 issues.

Nixon had Sanders’ crowd again on her facet through the top of her brief speech. In order to defeat “all the horror that is Donald Trump,” she mentioned, “We don’t need just another politician. We need a hero and that is Bernie Sanders!”