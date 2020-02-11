Coronavirus: Another cruise ship rejected from ports

Image copyright

A cruise ship wearing greater than 1,450 passengers has been advised it can not dock in Thailand over coronavirus fears.

The Westerdam had already been became away from a number of ports, together with in Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines, amid fears of the virus.

Holland America, which owns the ship, mentioned it had “no reason to believe” any individual on board has the virus. It had deliberate to dock in Bangkok on Thursday.

But on Tuesday the Thai govt mentioned permission were “refused”.

It added that, whilst the ship would now not be allowed to disembark, Thailand would “gladly help providing fuel, medicine, and food” to the vessel.

Holland America, which is owned by means of the cruise large Carnival, stressed out its ship used to be now not in quarantine and mentioned it used to be “actively working” on an answer.

“We know this is confusing for our guests and their families and we greatly appreciate their patience,” it mentioned.

Some passengers took to Twitter to specific their frustration, complaining that that they had first learnt they been rejected from Bangkok from media reviews.

Others complained of the loss of understand that they had been given with a purpose to cancel go back flights to their nations of foundation.

However, some mentioned they had been taking the chance to profit from the meals and leisure on board.

The Westerdam left Hong Kong on 1 February on a 14-day cruise round Taiwan and Japan. Its ultimate vacation spot used to be intended to be Yokohama in Japan however the port refused it permission to dock.

On Tuesday morning the ship used to be crusing about 60 miles off the southern coast of Vietnam, in step with marine visitors information.

The coronavirus has killed greater than 1,000 other people – all however two in China – and inflamed greater than 40,000, once more maximum in China. There were 319 instances in 24 different nations and territories as officers paintings to comprise its unfold.

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, with 3,700 passengers and staff on board, is quarantined in Yokohama, with 135 instances of coronavirus detected at the vessel.

The World Dream cruise ship used to be held up in Hong Kong for days after it used to be related to 3 instances, however all passengers and staff later examined adverse and had been allowed to disembark.