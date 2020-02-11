Challenger bank N26 to shut all UK accounts

Image copyright

Challenger bank N26 is remaining accounts for UK consumers on 15 April, blaming difficulties created through the Brexit procedure.

The bank, which had a vital advertising and marketing push after release, simplest began providing present accounts within the UK after the EU referendum.

However, it stated that the “timing and framework” of the Withdrawal Agreement made it unattainable to proceed.

With about 200,000 consumers, it was once one of the vital smaller operators within the UK.

Thomas Grosse, leader banking officer at N26 stated: “While we respect the political decision that has been taken, it means that N26 will be unable to serve our customers in the UK and will have to leave the market.”

What should consumers do?

Accounts will function as commonplace till 15 April, wherein time budget will have to be transferred.

Will Sorby, basic supervisor for N26 within the UK, stated that accounts could be closed robotically on that date after cash has been got rid of.

Anyone who has cash in an account and fails to transfer it in time will see the money shifted right into a retaining account.

Following the closure of the corporate’s UK operations, the vast majority of its UK team of workers would transfer into new roles throughout the trade, the bank stated. It is greater in Germany and has just lately introduced in america.

The transfer comes at the day that shadow chancellor John McDonnell has stated he fears there is a “risk” of an exodus from the City if the federal government does now not get a swift care for the EU on monetary products and services.

However, there aren’t any indicators as but of some other challenger or larger banks following N26 in quitting the UK.

It stays tricky for challenger banks within the UK present account sector, essentially as a result of numerous consumers don’t use their merchandise as their primary transactional account.