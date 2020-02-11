Benidorm’s Crissy Rock trapped on cruise ship which cannot dock because of fears over the coronavirus
CRISSY Rock of Benidorm reputation is caught on-board a cruise ship over coronavirus fears.
The 61-year-old actress boarded the ship on New Year’s Eve – however can’t get off because it’s been banned from docking at more than one ports.
Cruise bosses have banned passengers from getting off at its scheduled spots as fears mount coronavirus may contaminate holidaymakers.
The cruise liner were scheduled to make stops at Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand – all coronavirus hotspots.
A rep for the TV superstar instructed The Mirror Crissy is “really worried”.
The actress, identified for her position as ruthless Scouse resort supervisor, Janey York in the ITV ruin Benidorm is these days aboard the cruise with husband Julian Buck as the pair headed off for his or her honeymoon.
Reps showed the actress is these days caught aboard the Queen Mary 2.
They stated: “The ship has been not able to dock because of places on the time table being hit via the coronavirus outbreak.
“We hope everyone on board returns safely including Crissy who’s been really worried”.
Thew cruise is now headed directly to Australia, with passengers not able to leave till it arrives on February 18.
A commentary from Cunard Cruises stated: “We are operating round the clock with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Public Health England to put into effect keep an eye on measures for our ships.
“Due to this, we’ve had to make changes (though we appreciate this is disappointing, but unfortunately vital) to the itinerary.”
