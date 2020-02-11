Becky Lynch Defends Women’s Championship Against Asuka

The WWE continues to construct against CombatMania in Tampa, and it begins with an enormous championship rematch in addition to an enormous tag group fit between the display’s most sensible stars.

First, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch responded Asuka’s problem for a rematch. These two tore the home down of their bout on the Royal Rumble with Lynch choosing up her first victory in opposition to the “Empress of Tomorrow.” Not one to take a defeat flippantly, Asuka appears to grow to be a double champion on this night’s episode. Will Lynch stay RAW Women’s Champion heading to CombatMania?

In the second one primary tournament, Seth Rollins and his disciples—Buddy Murphy and AOP—tackle Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders and a returning Samoa Joe in an eight-man tag fit. This can be Joe’s first fit since injuring himself on RAW two weeks in the past, and he will glance to get revenge on Rollins and the remainder of his group.

Rollins and his faction have got the simpler of Kevin Owens in recent years, however along with his personal alliance at complete power, will the tables in the end flip? Or will the “Monday Night Messiah” proceed to turn the lovers and the remainder of the RAW locker room that he is at the proper facet of historical past?

Ricochet received a Triple Threat fit to grow to be the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship at Super Showdown. Besting Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley was once no small feat, however Lesnar himself confirmed up within the last seconds of final week’s RAW to ship a message to his subsequent opponent. How will Ricochet reply this week and do we see Lesnar on RAW this night?

Finally, Ruby Riott made her long-awaited go back from harm final week to the wonder of many together with former Riott Squad group member Liv Morgan. After Morgan defeated Lana, Riott arrived to the hoop and attacked Liv. Will we be informed Ruby’s motivations this night? How will Liv Morgan reply?

Here’s the whole lot that took place at the February 10 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE

MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

Opening Segment

Seth Rollins and his faction get started the night with a promo. Rollins says he is on RAW to make the cruel selections and lead everybody into the long run.He displays a recap bundle in their suits with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Viking Raiders. He makes amusing of the way Joe and Ivar were given harm in consecutive weeks.Kevin Owens comes out and earlier than he can say anything else, Rollins tells KO that Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders attempted too arduous and were given taken out for his or her hassle. He tells Owens that he is by myself.KO says that Seth comes out each and every week and sounds silly and now he appears silly. He’s additionally no longer by myself. The Viking Raiders pop out. Rollins says that Owens by no means had an issue discovering companions, it is holding them upright. Owens says that the Viking Raiders are in a position they usually typhoon the hoop and begin to brawl with the AOP and Murphy.Samoa Joe displays up in the back of Seth Rollins within the ring and his him with the Coquina Clutch. The heels save Rollins, however the faces transparent the hoop.

Becky Lynch (c) vs Asuka (with Kairi Sane) – RAW Women’s Championship Match

Kairi is helping Asuka a few occasions within the fit, being a distraction and pushing her tag group spouse out of the way in which.Lynch wins by way of pinfall after a Man-Handle SlamAfter the fit, Shayna Baszler hits Becky from in the back of and bites the again of Lynch’s neck and attracts “blood.” Becky is walked to the again and is instructed to move to the health center however Lynch refuses.

Street Profits vs Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss

Before the fit, the Street Profits get at the mic and inform Mojo that he talks large however if truth be told simply rides Rob Gronkowski’s coattails.Montez Ford pins Moss after a Frog SplashAfter the fit, Moss rolls up Mojo and wins the 24/7 Championship

Backstage

Lynch is walked outdoor to an ambulance, however she refuses to enter the again. She throws the motive force out of the automobile and drives off within the ambulance.

MVP’S VIP Lounge

Drew McIntyre is MVP’s visitor tonightMVP says he is so happy with Drew for buying to CombatMania. He says to not fear about what the individuals are pronouncing about McIntyre in the back of his again.McIntyre asks what MVP is enjoying at. MVP says that with the whole lot Drew has, he says that “some people” are pronouncing he is not in a position to be champion.MVP says “we” are going to modify that. McIntyre asks if “we” received the Royal Rumble. MVP says that Drew wishes any person like him to assist him.McIntyre says he does not want any person speaking for him or a industry spouse. MVP tells Drew to not flip his again on him and vaguely threatens him. McIntyre hits MVP with a headbutt after which a Claymore.

Cedric Alexander vs Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Before the fit, Zelina displays a recap bundle of Garza’s RAW debut and what he did to Rey MysterioHumberto Carrillo comes out and tackles Garza, however safety pulls him off and the fit begins.Garza wins by way of pinfall after a Wing Clipper

Rhea Ripley Interview

Backstage, Rhea is requested about looking ahead to Charlotte’s reaction. Rhea says she’s no longer going to waste time ready. She’s requested about her fit on Sunday at Takeover: Portland when Sarah Logan interrupts.Logan asks who Rhea thinks she is coming onto RAW the way in which she did. Ripley says she’s Rhea Ripley, however who’s she? Before Rhea walks away

Bobby Lashley Backstage Interview

Lashley is requested about shedding the fit final week. Lana interrupts and says that Ricochet stole Lashley’s championship alternative.Bobby will get at the mic and says that he is going to ship a message to someone by means of defeating Ricochet and he will do Brock Lesnar a prefer and melt him up.

Sarah Logan vs Rhea Ripley

Before the fit, Logan comes out and demanding situations Ripley to a fit, which Rhea comes out and obliges.Before the bell, Charlotte comes out and remains at the most sensible of the ramp.Rhea defeats Logan by way of pinfall after a RiptideAfter the fit, Rhea will get at the mic and tells Charlotte to respond to her problem. Charlotte says that that is how she operates and the way can she settle for Rhea’s problem when she is probably not champion after Sunday.

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) vs Ricochet

Before the fit, Ricochet is interviewed in gorilla place. He talks about how his fit in opposition to Lesnar is the most important of his occupation and he’ll make the fit although he has to limp there.Ricochet pins Lashley after the 630.

Randy Orton Promo

Randy Orton comes out and says that no person will perceive why he did what he did to Edge.Matt Hardy comes out and explains how Edge was once the individual he hated essentially the most. But then they helped create the TLC fit and adjusted WWE perpetually. So he asks Randy Orton why he did it.Orton tries to hit Hardy with an RKO however Matt fights again however in the long run will get hit with one. Orton then hits Hardy with the one-man con-chair-to and leaves Matt within the ring.

Ruby Riott Interview

Ruby says Liv Morgan was once her best possible good friend. She says she is aware of the true Liv Morgan. She does not imagine this variation and that Liv has all the time been a follower. She will strike after I say so.

Aleister Black vs Akira Tozawa

Black wins by way of pinfall after a Black MassAfter the fit, Black says he is been glad to percentage those moments with the lovers.

Backstage

In the parking zone, Becky Lynch returns to the sector with the ambulance

Becky Lynch Promo

Lynch comes out and calls out Shayna Baszler. She says Shayna higher get her earlier than she will get Shayna.

Kevin Owens, Viking Raiders and Samoa Joe vs Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP

Before the bell, Rollins will get at the mic and says he has yet another factor to mention, however the face group assaults him.Murphy pins Samoa JoeThe end was once arrange when Joe had Murphy within the Coquina Clutch and when the AOP attempt to destroy it up, the referee stops them permitting Rollins to hit Joe with the Stomp. Murphy turns Joe over for the pin.