‘ARK’ Update 2.15 Adds Love Evolved Valentine’s Event on PS4, Xbox

ARK: Survival Evolved replace 2.15 simply went reside on PC, Xbox and PS4, kicking off the brand-new Love Evolved tournament for the preferred survival recreation. While ARK has hosted Valentine’s Day festivities previously, this reasonably rebranded providing has some new options lovers are positive to comprehend. Check out the overall patch notes and tournament main points underneath courtesy of a weblog publish from Studio Wildcard.

ARK Update 2.15 Patch Notes

Ark Love Evolved [February 11 at 1 p.m. EST through Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. EST]

Activities

For the length of the development, Coelacanth will likely be fishing for some love. Reel in those amorous fish and be showered in sweets, some candies or even chibi pets!

Rates

Increased breeding charges to 3x (mating period, egg hatch pace, and maturation)Increased participant XP charges to 2xIncreased harvesting charges to 2x

New Emotes

New Items

“Cupid Couture Bottom” (Pants Skin)”Cupid Couture Top” (Shirt Skin)”Halo Headband” (Hat Skin)”Teddy Bear Grenades” (Grenade Skin)”Bow & Eros” (Bow pores and skin)”Love Shackles” (Handcuffs Skin)Six New Chibi Pets

Wild Event Creature Colors

Past Event Items

Valentine Chocolates – Chocolates can be utilized to heal your tames or supply a large spice up in obtaining new tames!Valentine Candies – Candies can be utilized to present a tamed dinosaur a random coloring!

The primary characteristic for replace 2.15 is, in fact, the Love Evolved tournament. While no longer relatively as concerned as Winter Wonderland and Turkey Trial occasions from previous within the yr, this weekly promotion gives simply sufficient cool content material for lovers to sink their enamel into. Chibis were an enormous hit since their debut in December, so we are happy to peer Wildcard proceed so as to add extra creatures to the increasing roster. Fishing for Coelacanth turns out love it can be a bit extra irritating and mundane in comparison to earlier tournament mechanics, however no less than there are some cast rewards for doing so.

For ARK lovers who suppose the sport’s Valentine’s Day providing feels somewhat skinny, it’s a must to needless to say this seasonal tournament wasn’t expected to exist within the first position. Late remaining month, Wildcard introduced it could be delaying the sport’s Genesis growth to facilitate a simultaneous release on February 25. Love Evolved, then, used to be devised to make sure lovers are busy up till the day that extremely expected DLC arrives. With that fast turnaround in thoughts, it is cool to peer lovers get one thing to have a good time the yr’s maximum romantic vacation.

ARK: Survival Evolved is to be had now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Mac and Linux.

What are your ideas on ARK’s Love Evolved Valentine’s Day tournament? Is there sufficient in replace 2.15 to carry you over till Genesis? Tell us within the feedback phase!