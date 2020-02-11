‘Apex Legends’ Update 1.29 Adds Valentine’s Day Rendezvous Event

Apex Legends replace 1.29 is formally reside, and it kicks off the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous match introduced in a Monday-afternoon weblog publish. While the development itself does not be offering a lot past a returning mode, XP boosts and a pair charms, there may be simply sufficient right here to stay avid gamers interacting with the not too long ago launched Season four content material. Read the patch notes beneath courtesy of a publish at the recreation’s reputable subreddit.

Apex Legends replace 1.29 Patch Notes

What’s within the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous:

Log-in to gather your Valentines 2020 BadgeDuos returns for a restricted time”Double Up” XP BoostSquad up with a good friend and earn double XP (as much as 20ok in keeping with day)New and Returning Valentine’s itemsTwo new Pathfinder and Nessie gun charmsReturn of ultimate yr’s “Through the Heart” DMR and “Love of the Game” Banner at bargain

The primary incentive for replace 1.29 is the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous content material. As described above, the development runs via February 18 and includes a collectible, badge, the go back of Duos and double XP rewards for many who squad up within the limited-time mode. But, as with all Apex Legends match, the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous would not be whole with out new cosmetics to free up and purchase. Leaks printed new charms for Pathfinder and Nessie, and that’s the reason precisely what you’ll be able to get. The current “Through the Heart” DMR pores and skin and “Love of the Game” Banner will likely be bought at a bargain as smartly.

This replace arrives mere hours after the discharge of patch 1.28, which was once quietly deployed in an try to remedy Season four efficiency problems throughout PS4 and Xbox One. While maximum customers recommend the brand new construct improves the location, there may be nonetheless a variety of paintings to be carried out to verify circumstances of stuttering are stamped out for excellent. Because it looks as if replace 1.29 is targeted nearly solely on content material, despite the fact that, do not be expecting any giant framerate overhauls as of late.

