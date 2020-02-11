Amid cultural disaster, Google looks for a new head of HR





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Angela Merkel’s succession plan falls aside, Brandless shuts down, and Google is having a look for a new head of other people. Have a terrific Tuesday.

– A tricky gig at Google. It’s no longer regularly that an government’s profession trajectory aligns so at once with a basic shift within the trade international, however that’s what took place with Google head of other people operations Eileen Naughton, who will step down later this yr, the corporate stated Monday.

Naughton has held the highest HR process for 4 years, a duration that noticed Google and its Silicon Valley brethren cross from the envy of workers far and wide—with pampering and perks and a ‘alternate the arena’ challenge—to hotbeds of employee activism, as emboldened staffers demanded that their paintings be used for what they deem “good.”

Naughton has been at the entrance traces of the evolution, as Fortune‘s Danielle Abril stories:

“[She] has had to deal with intensifying employee anger over the company’s alleged handling of sexual harassment claims, the firing of employees who organized protests against the company, and the elimination of weekly all-hands meetings at which employees confronted executives about sensitive topics (the meetings are now monthly, and the permitted topics are limited). She’s also had to manage worker complaints about the company’s decision to work on secret projects like a censored search engine for China and a lack of employee diversity.”

Google says Naughton is stepping all the way down to be nearer to her circle of relatives and that she’ll ultimately take any other function inside the corporate. And she is going to lend a hand Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat in finding a substitute.

No doubt her successor can have a huge process. During Naughton’s tenure, she helped develop Google’s personnel greater than 65% to almost 119,000 globally. Whoever will get the gig will oversee a division with the purpose of being “champions of Google’s colorful culture”—a tradition that also turns out steeped in disaster. As Danielle stories, in spite of Naughton’s responses to personnel grievances, present and previous worker activists are nonetheless publicly airing their issues.

