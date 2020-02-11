After Trump Accuses Pelosi of Mumbling During SOTU, MSNBC Host Claims She Was Saying ‘I’m Going to Own You’

After President Donald Trump accused Nancy Pelosi of mumbling in the back of him throughout Tuesday’s State of the Union cope with, MSNBC’s Joy Reid mentioned Pelosi was once most probably mumbling “I’m about to own you.”

During Monday’s rally in New Hampshire, Trump informed the assembled crowd that Pelosi have been mumbling all over his speech, distracting him.

“On Tuesday, I delivered my address on the State of the Union and I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly, mumbling,” Trump mentioned. “There was mumbling. Very distracting. Very distracting.”

The crowd spoke back via chanting “Lock her up,” a commonplace chorus at Trump rallies. However, on this case, it was once about Pelosi slightly than the mantra’s standard goal, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me, angry,” Trump persisted. “There was a little anger back there. We’re the ones who should be angry, not them. We’re the ones.”

During the rally, MSNBC correspondent Reid seemed on Chris Matthews’ display to speak about Trump. After Matthews performed the clip, Reid speculated on what Pelosi would had been mumbling.

“If Nancy Pelosi was mumbling behind Donald Trump, do you know what she was mumbling? ‘I’m about to own you. I’m about to own this State of the Union, and I’m about to rip your speech up!’ If she was mumbling, that’s what she was mumbling,” Reid mentioned. “Donald Trump was owned by that woman. She stole that speech out from under him.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s one of the most proper people there are around. She’s so well-mannered. And she did rip up his speech, I saw that. But she also did it after he refused to shake her hand,” Matthews spoke back, referring to an incident on the opening of the cope with.

“No kidding, no kidding,” Reid’s fellow visitor, former Republican Governor Bill Weld of Massachusetts, added. “I mean, I thought that was completely outrageous, a breach of decorum… He may be upset because he knows in his heart that she’s right—he is impeached for life. And a future Congress and Senate—House and Senate—which could be a Democratic House and Senate, could come back next January, February and impeach him again if he’s still there, which I sincerely hope he’s not.”

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rips a replica of President Donald Trump’s speech after he delivers the State of the Union cope with in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2020.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

Last Tuesday, once Trump’s State of the Union cope with completed, Pelosi stood up in the back of him and tore up her replica of the speech. The second went viral, with Democrats celebrating Pelosi and Republicans accusing her of metaphorically “ripping up” Trump’s accomplishments and visitors.

Soon after the State of the Union cope with, the White House Twitter shared a tweet accusing Pelosi of ripping up “one of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family.” The subsequent day, Donald Trump Jr. repeated the claims and mentioned the Republicans “shredded [Pelosi’s] impeachment.”

When requested why she tore up the speech, Pelosi mentioned in an instant after the State of the Union, “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives” and known as the speech “a manifesto of mistruths.” The subsequent day in a closed-door caucus assembly she elaborated on her motivation.

“I tried to find one page I could spare that didn’t have a lie on it,” she mentioned. “About a quarter through it, I thought, ‘You know, he’s selling a bill of goods like a snake oil salesman. We cannot let this stand.’ So, somewhere along the way, realizing what was coming, I started to stack my papers in a way that were tearable.”