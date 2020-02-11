76 Percent of Democrats Say They’d Vote for a Socialist for President, New Poll Shows

Just over three-quarters of Democratic citizens stated that they might vote to elect a socialist president, in line with ballot effects from Gallup launched Tuesday.

The ballot, carried out between January 16 and 29, requested respondents whether or not they recognized as Republican, Democrat or unbiased and puzzled them about their willingness to vote for applicants with “diverse characteristics.”

“Between now and the 2020 political conventions, there will be discussion about the qualifications of presidential candidates—their education, age, religion, race and so on,” learn the ballot query, in line with Gallup. “If your party nominated a generally well-qualified person for president who happened to be [characteristic], would you vote for that person?”

When it got here to applicants who had been socialists, Democrats had been in all probability to respond to that they might vote for them. Seventy-six p.c of Democrats stated they might again a socialist candidate, when put next with 17 p.c of Republicans and 45 p.c of independents.

Being a socialist used to be the one function to obtain “majority opposition” from maximum Americans, in line with Gallup. That is, a plurality of Americans stated they wouldn’t vote for a socialist. About 53 p.c of Americans stated they wouldn’t vote for a socialist, whilst 45 p.c stated that they might. The share of those that would vote that manner used to be down 2 issues from a 2015 Gallup ballot that requested the similar query.

Supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders attend a rally on the University of New Hampshire on February 10, the day ahead of the state’s number one.

Joseph Prezioso/Getty

The ballot effects got here at the day of the New Hampshire number one, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the one candidate within the Democratic box to have declared himself a socialist—albeit a democratic socialist, which the Gallup ballot didn’t in particular ask about. Sanders carried out neatly within the Iowa caucuses previous this month and took away just one much less delegate than former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, who earned essentially the most. However, each campaigns are asking for a partial recanvass of the caucus effects.

Misconceptions about the proper which means of Sander’s “socialism” abound, with many Americans conflating the time period with communism in countries reminiscent of Venezuela and Russia. But the Vermont senator’s insurance policies are extra in keeping with the kind of socialism observed in Scandinavian nations, a political science professor famous in a Newsweek interview.

At the February 7 Democratic debate, a moderator requested the applicants whether or not they can be afflicted if a democratic socialist—possibly one like Sanders—represented the birthday party within the basic election. Only one candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, raised her hand.