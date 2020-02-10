WWE WrestleMania 37 Coming to Los Angeles in March 2021

WWE introduced Monday that Los Angeles would be the host town for subsequent 12 months’s WrestleMania 37, its greatest display of the 12 months.

The “Showcase of the Immortals” will happen March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. The stadium is underneath building and would be the house of the Los Angeles Rams beginning in the 2020 NFL season.

“There is nothing quite like WrestleMania Week,” stated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in a press liberate. “It is a one-of-a-kind event that provides an economic boost to the region—and fans from around the world will find a city that is ready to host them and welcomes the spectacle.”

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles,” stated Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and CEO. “WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop culture extravaganza.”

WrestleMania week will function extra than simply the massive display. The WWE has showed that different occasions, together with “Friday Night SmackDown,” “NXT TakeOver” and “Monday Night Raw” will happen on the town’s Staples Center that weekend.

WrestleMania Axxess and the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction rite will likely be held on the Los Angeles Convention Center, in conjunction with WWE neighborhood outreach techniques akin to Be a STAR.

This is not the primary time WrestleMania, the largest display on WWE’s annual calendar, will happen in the City of Angels. Three different ‘Manias were held in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 2 in 1986 had 3 places, Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York; the Allstate Arena (then referred to as the Rosemont Horizon) in Rosemont, Illinois; and the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. The Los Angeles portion of the display went on closing, with the principle match seeing Hulk Hogan and King Kong Bundy cross at it within a metal cage for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania 7 in 1991 additionally came about on the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, the place the principle match noticed Sgt. Slaughter taking up Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.

The closing time WWE held the development in Los Angeles used to be in 2005. During WrestleMania 21 on the Staples Center, Triple H took on Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship in the principle match.

The most up-to-date commute WrestleMania took to the West Coast used to be 2015’s WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California. Fans will keep in mind this display as the only the place Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

