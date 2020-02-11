TrumpBudget Trends After Trump Unveils $4.8 Tn Proposal to Increase Defense Spending, Trim Medicare and Social Security

Reactions to President Donald Trump’s funds plan for fiscal yr 2021, which would chop investment social techniques reminiscent of Medicaid and Social Security, got here hastily on social media Monday because the hashtag #TrumpBudget turned into a trending matter.

Trump’s funds proposal comprises reducing $292 billion from Medicaid and the Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SNAP, often referred to as meals stamps). Funding cuts for the Environmental Protection Agency and schooling also are incorporated throughout the proposal. Over one trillion bucks can be reduce from each subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid mixed. Funding for SNAP would even be reduce by way of roughly $180 billion over the following 9 years.

However, investment for protection and Veterans Affairs would upward push. If the funds plan had been to be handed as is, the Veterans Administration would develop into the second one greatest federal company with a projected funds of roughly $249 billion, in accordance to the Military Times.

“I have also made an ironclad pledge to American families: We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions—that is a guarantee,” Trump stated right through his State of the Union cope with. “And we will always protect your Medicare and your Social Security.”

“Two days ago: ‘We will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal Year 2021 Budget.’ -Trump,” tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s political Twitter account, Team Pelosi. “Today: #TrumpBudget proposes $800 billion in cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Pass it on.”

— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 10, 2020

Remember closing week when Trump promised at his #SOTU speech that he would give protection to Medicare and Social Security? Neither does he,” tweeted CNN political commentator Keith Boykin. “The new #TrumpBudget cuts Medicare by way of $850 billion and Social Security by way of $30 billion.”

“Trump’s immoral budget is full of reckless and cruel cuts to health care, education, housing, basic food assistance and more,” tweeted California Democratic Representative Barbara Lee. “All while funneling billions to a xenophobic boarder wall. Congress must and will reject it. #TrumpBudget”

— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 10, 2020

President Donald Trump’s proposed funds, which incorporated cuts to Social Security and Medicare, won complaint Monday on social media underneath the hashtag #TrumpBudget.

Trump’s proposals would additionally slash investment to the Environmental Protection Administration by way of 26 p.c, a proposal which stuck the eye of the Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy crew.

“‘Trump does not care about the air we breathe or the water we drink,'” learn a tweet from the Sierra Club’s account, “‘and he is willing to sell them out to the highest bidder. Make no mistake, the public does not want dirtier air or unsafe water. That’s why Congress must protect the critical programs and agencies that safeguard public health and safety from Trump by rejecting this budget and anything like it.’ #TrumpBudget”

— Sierra Club (@SierraClub) February 10, 2020

“The #TrumpBudget announced today is atrocious,” tweeted California Representative Mike Levin. “$800 billion in cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Drastic cuts to environmental protection and the total elimination of advanced clean energy research. No real plan to deal with deficits or debt. All around a travesty.”

— Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) February 10, 2020

“Savage cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, children’s health care, food stamps, education & more… If there was a category at the Oscars for best horror film, the #TrumpBudget would win,” tweeted New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) February 10, 2020

Trump’s funds would have to be licensed by way of the Senate sooner than changing into regulation however observers doubt it is going to cross the House of Representatives which is these days managed by way of a Democratic majority.

