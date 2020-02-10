Troy Aikman Calls XFL ‘Fantastic’ and Says Which XFL Rules Would Translate Well Into the NFL

Troy Aikman is a Hall of Fame quarterback who received 3 Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, and he has known as six Super Bowls as a sales space analyst for Fox. He watched his first XFL recreation in particular person on Sunday evening when he noticed the Dallas Renegades play the St. Louis BattleHawks at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Aikman was once interviewed through ESPN on the sideline throughout the first part, and he known as the recreation “fantastic.” He additionally favored a few of the laws XFL has applied, and Aikman mentioned a few of them would have compatibility into the NFL’s playbook.

He additionally mentioned it’s essential have soccer throughout the NFL and faculty offseason.

“I think it’s great. It’s exciting to have football here, you know, after the NFL season,” mentioned Aikman, who known as Super Bowl LIV per week in the past in Miami. “I watched some of the games [Saturday] and come out here to support my friend [Dallas Renegades GM] Daryl “Moose” Johnston and his team, the Renegades, but it’s been fantastic.”

The XFL designed a few of its laws to make the recreation extra fast paced—like the 25-second play clock—and to create a lot upper ratings than what skilled lovers are used to seeing. Fans short of high-scoring, video game-style scoring can have been dissatisfied with Sunday’s ratings. The New York Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers, 23-3, and the BattleHawks defeated the Renegades, 15-9, in the XFL’s ultimate recreation of the weekend.

Despite the slugfest in Arlington, Aikman mentioned he was once inspired through the pace of the recreation.

“I’ve learned that it happens all really, really fast,” Aikman added, “There’s a 25-second play clock, which I love.”

Aikman went on to mention “the kickoff is interesting” and he thinks the NFL will take a look at how a few of the laws they’re hoping to undertake are carried out at this stage of play.

One of the ones is transparency of gazing officers in the replay sales space move over the performs—on nationwide TV—and them speaking again to the referee on the box. Aikman mentioned that is one thing NFL lovers may need.

“It gives the NFL a chance to see how it’s adopted here in the XFL, and how it’s received and how it works and all those things,” Aikman mentioned.

Then there may be communique between coaches and the offensive ability avid gamers with headset audio. Aikman mentioned it must be expanded not to handiest the complete offense, however the protection must have the similar to be had merit.

“I like it,” Aikman mentioned. “I would like to see it adopted to all the players. I think it’s somewhat of a game changer. I’d like to see the coaches be able to talk to the defensive players—all of them—as well. I don’t see any reason necessarily that would be a negative. I think it’s a real positive.”

“I think this thing’s got a real chance,” Aikman mentioned.

Jordan Ta’amu #10, Keith Ford #36 and Christine Michael #33 of the St. Louis BattleHawks have fun a second-quarter landing towards the Dallas Renegades throughout an XFL soccer recreation on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Photo through Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images