The Oscars Red Carpet Served Up Glamour—and So Much Drama

Here’s how the celebs shocked at the purple carpet on the Oscars—for nice and, umm, not-so-good.

Janelle Monáe: I imply, thank goodness for Janelle Monáe for one million causes.

And right here’s one million and one.

Gorgeous silver hooded get dressed, recalling Grace Jones and a scorching Arthurian knight.

Sandra Oh: Stunning Ellie Saab, with quantity of all definitions dialed as much as most.

Billy Porter: Red Carpet radical continues to merrily reinvent conventions. Tuxes be long gone. Gender be long gone. Giles Deacon-designed 24 carat, golden feather breastplate, billowing painting-inspired frock, with Jimmy Choo golden boots. Joaquin Phoenix, you higher convey it.

Kaitlyn Dever: Vintage two-tone purple Dior. She stated it used to be sustainable, which is admirable. The get dressed feels oddly droopy to me, however you’ll’t argue with saving the arena.

Natalie Portman: wins the purple carpet in a cape with the names of all of the feminine administrators who weren’t nominated for an Oscar. And the get dressed, who the eff cares?

Regina King: in gentle crimson Versace, and stated it used to be great to put on because it used to be heat, in this surprisingly cool, wet LA night time.

Renée Zellweger: in Armani Privé: a wonderful, white beaded off-the-shoulder get dressed that SHOULD be a winner’s get dressed too. We shall see.

Julia Butters: 10-year-old celebrity of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in fabulous crimson Christian Siriano get dressed. And she turns out such a lot older and wiser than her age suggests. She’s additionally sporting a turkey sandwich in her handbag, as a result of she’s now not certain of the meals being served. Love this.

Oscar Isaac: The Daily Beast loves Oscar Isaac. Knows learn how to put on a tux. Wake us up later.

Billie Eilish: head-to-toe Chanel. Still rejecting all conventions round fitted-anything and purple carpet prettifying. But additionally lined in the ones interlocking C-logos, simply as all-things-Chanel as soon as had been. So, additionally kinda miserable and rich-person boring.

Maya Rudolph: Americans don’t find out about Quality Street candies, however any British consumer seeing this putting get dressed will in an instant call to mind the tin and unwrapping a Quality Street or 5 on Christmas Day.

Spike Lee: in a tux with ‘24’ on its lapels, in honor of Kobe Bryant, stated he sought after to “present and represent” this night time.

Gal Gadot: Fairytale meets gothic.

Taika Waititi: our new purple carpet pin-up. Perfect hair and tux. “I’ve lost my mum,” he stated at the purple carpet, and appeared in fact panicked as he scanned the surrounds for her.

Rebel Wilson: All that glitters is Rebel Wilson. The Hollywood time system takes us again to the 1950’s in an effective way right here.

Margot Robbie: Classic understatement. The lips are doing all of the paintings.

Idina Menzel: Dark crimson J Mendel frock, her personal Christmas wrapping paper. That large bow isn’t beautiful, it’s unhealthy.

Laura Dern: pastel crimson promenade queen meets Wild West bordello with the black tasseling.

Diane Warren: in head-to-toe silver, as though human foil. The best possible angle at the purple carpet: she used to be there, however on her personal phrases, thanks very a lot.

America Ferrera: Red get dressed and scarf. Goddesses unite.

Mindy Kaling: phew-wee, max-beautiful yellow get dressed, and extra jewellery worn luxe and massive.

Beanie Feldstein: glorious black and white tradition Miu Miu get dressed, with floral design. It’s so refreshing to peer one thing so inventive and artful on a wet day in LA.

Saoirse Ronan: I don’t know what this Gucci robe is doing; a peplum explodes and leaves the wearer having a look afloat.

Penelope Cruz: Chanel finished proper, with exquisite beading on the waist, a phenomenal rosette at the bodice, and Audrey Hepburn smiling broadly up there.

Brad Pitt: Brad Pitt: in velvet, with that karmic grin, scorching as 100 suns, and it sounds as if nonetheless starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Greta Gerwig: Gorgeous olive/brown (speak about amongst yourselves) Dior Haute Couture, personalized get dressed, with ruching at the bodice and JEWELS.

Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia: There is not anything sexier than a person along with his mother (see Taika Waititi). Keanu’s mother additionally didn’t appear to grasp who Ryan Seacrest used to be, which additionally elicits a pang of envy.

Scarlett Johansson: Beautiful strapless silver get dressed, which—if an Oscar had been silver—would lead to a couple fascinating side-by-side photographs this night.

Olivia Colman: is going blonde, and whole mega-regal queen on this military blue Stella McCartney get dressed with teach. Totally particular person. I guess there shall be some bitching about it. But I stay this glance’s dependable matter.

Brie Larson: Glitter. Drama. Cape. Adoration.

Geena Davis: I really like the get dressed. I adore it has wallet. I do not know what’s going on with the bodice. But who cares? Geena Davis wins the whole thing.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: shocking, tradition blue Vera Wang, with jewellery excellence round neck and on again. Did anyone say slinky? JLD very a lot heard you.

Kristen Wiig: A work of sculpture meets frock. I really like this scrumptious purple building, and I dare say others will very a lot now not.

Charlize Theron: A get dressed and a puzzle. I’m certain it’s now not intended to appear love it’s collapsing at the wearer, however it does. So I am hoping anyone close by has protection pins and a stitching equipment, simply in case.