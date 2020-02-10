The old guard of media is earning enough money to make startups drool





I’ve been pondering so much in recent years about incumbents as opposed to upstarts. The Silicon Valley assumption is that the latter all the time beats the previous. It’s extra difficult than that.

Consider the 3 legacy media corporations that reported profits of various levels of luck at the similar day ultimate week. The New York Times, the rising king of virtual subscriptions, reported $68 million in fourth-quarter earnings on $508 million in earnings. News Corp., the newspaper rump of the previous movie and TV empire, posted December-quarter earnings of $103 million on $2.five billion in earnings, each declining figures. Magazine and lower-tier broadcaster Meredith, which in short owned Fortune, had earnings of $38 million on shrinking revenues of $810 million.

One evident takeaway is how a lot more difficult News Corp. works for its profits. But be aware additionally that each and every of those greybeards makes the sort of money that will make a lot ballyhooed virtual startups salivate. After these kind of years and the entire venture-capital investments, the so-called disruptors of the American journalism panorama don’t grasp a candle to the stalwarts which might be very a lot striking in there.

Much has been made, too, of the rocket-ship valuation of Tesla, $134 billion ultimately depend, when put next with its established competition. Tesla made $105 million within the fourth quarter; Ford misplaced $1.7 billion. The Detroit icon (marketplace cap: $32 billion) said ultimate week that turnaround CEO Jim Hackett’s days are numbered by way of tapping automobile man Jim Farley as Hackett’s No. 2 and inheritor obvious. Ford additionally introduced the retirement of Joe Hinrichs, its production leader.

A bevy of self-driving automobile corporations is dropping money by way of the

trunkloads, however there’s no signal the incumbent carmakers know the way to prevent Tesla.

One measurement doesn’t have compatibility all within the incumbent-versus-disruptor

narrative.

The diminutive girl who spoke on the very finish of the Oscars ultimate evening, after Parasite received perfect image, was once Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, which financed the movie. I wrote in December in regards to the not going function of the granddaughter of Samsung’s founder backing a movie about source of revenue inequality; the Hollywood Reporter profiled her broadly ultimate week.

